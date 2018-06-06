Consider political changes across the years
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
I grew up in a family that didn't talk politics much. My Dad would never even say who he voted for in an election, although I usually thought I could guess. In my younger years there was never a decision of voting Republican or Democrat, except at general election time, because everybody around us was a Democrat. We actually didn't know any Republicans, except on the national level, and early on I didn't really know what a Republican was.
