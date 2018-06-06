Car Show slated

The 12th annual Freedom Fest Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in Pea Ridge City Park. Registration will be 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

