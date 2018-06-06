Car Show slated
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
The 12th annual Freedom Fest Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in Pea Ridge City Park. Registration will be 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.