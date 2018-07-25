Third ward discussion passed to committee

Pea Ridge may have man-made waterfalls and rain by next summer thanks to a new splash pad, but figurative rain fell at the City Council's July 17 meeting on council member Bob Cottingham's proposal to create a third ward and add two council members.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.