Fire chief, school program director discuss collaboration

Fire Chief Jamie Baggett and Nathan Claytor, director of Pea Ridge Academy's Alternative Learning Environment program, were the featured speakers at the Third Thursday Community Update hosted by the Pea Ridge Optimist Club in the community room at the Pea Ridge Community Library. The two discussed how to improve at-risk high school students' work skills and help the Fire Department.