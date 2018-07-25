Filing period to begin for candidates in northwest Arkansas municipal races
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Anyone who ever thought about running for local office in northwest Arkansas can take the leap beginning Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.