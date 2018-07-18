Judges watched, listened

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Judges for the Miss Pea Ridge pageants evaluated contestants on poise, attire, personality. Judges were the reigning Mrs. Northwest Arkansas Mrs. Amanda Ann Brewer, Jonathan Eidson and Erin Eidson.

Erin Eidson. She is a human resources professional who supports the Transportation and Logistics Division for Walmart. She and her husband, Jonathan have been married for 11 years and have two sons, Shea, 20, and Sage, 17. She spends her free time reading, baking and enjoys vacations from the beach to the mountains.