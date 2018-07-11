Savoring the moment
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Our farm is situated perfectly for enjoying sunrises and sunsets. My boys know how I feel about a painted sky. If I'm not paying attention at that moment when a cloud formation is lit up by the golden rays of a setting sun or the surprising colors of a rising sun they'll holler at me. Instinctively I reach for my camera hoping to capture that moment of grandeur on film to enjoy it later. It's the same with fireworks. I tried for years to somehow capture fireworks but still images just don't do them justice. I have given up taking pictures of them. I just enjoy the moment.
