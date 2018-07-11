Farmers market vendors wanted

The Pea Ridge Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, according to organizer Carol Roper. Although small, we have had a wide variety of fruits and vegetables.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.