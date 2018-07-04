State passes laws for charter schools
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
LITTLE ROCK -- School officials are still hammering out the details of a new law that grants charter schools a right of access if they want to purchase facilities that are unused or under-utilized by the local school district.
