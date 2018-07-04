Pea Ridge National Military Park Artillery Program
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct Civil War artillery programs on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Artillery demonstrations are scheduled for 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. behind the park visitor center. Pea Ridge NMP will be conducting these programs throughout the summer and early fall. You will find a calendar on their website, www.nps.gov/peri.
