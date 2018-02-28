Lady 'Hawks take state track championship
Boys take 3rd in State
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk track team made a powerful statement at the 2018 Arkansas 4A/3A/2A/1A State Indoor Track and Field Championships. They won six events, set a new state record and won the team title going away as they became the first Pea Ridge girls team to ever claim a state team title.
