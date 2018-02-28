Band and choir students selected to all-state

The Pea Ridge High School Band and Choir each had a student selected to the All-State Honor Ensemble. Junior Ashley Hansen, a member of the Ridgetones advanced choir at the high school, was selected to the ArkCDA Women's Treble Choir. Hansen is the first Pea Ridge student to be selected to the All-State Choir since Caleb Duvall in 2006.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.