Photo Exhibit on Protest Movements

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764

Stand Up, Speak Out, a photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, opened Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The exhibit will include historic photos of public demonstrations in northwest Arkansas over such issues as labor, education, war, civil rights, government, and the environment. Stand Up, Speak Out will be on display through May 18, 2019.

Museum Open House to Feature Local Collectors

The Shiloh Museum's 11th annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in the museum. The event will feature displays by some two dozen local collectors. Among the collections to be shown are miniature pitchers, bowling memorabilia, cats, woodcarvings, fairy lamps, turtles, and single-use kitchen utensils.

Railroad History

Local railroad historian Mike Sypult will present a program entitled "The 'Peavine': The Story of Northwest Arkansas' Kansas City & Memphis Railway," at noon Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to try their hand at weaving on a loom during a program entitled "Weaving: Fun or Work?" from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Members of the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will be on hand to explain the basics of weaving while museum educators will explore the history of weaving in northwest Arkansas. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Meetings at the museum

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave.; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, and Monday, Jan. 21, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Avenue; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

