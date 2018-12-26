Warrants:

• Haley I. Hanson, 20, Pea Ridge, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault

• Christopher David Park, 35, Rogers, failure to appear

• Randy E. Hanson, 47, Pea Ridge, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault

• Arturo A. Garcia, 24, Rogers, two counts failure to appear

• Ashlee Pudas, 19, Bentonville, failure to appear from Bentonville

• Gregory G. Gibbs, 46, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Jacqueline Riner, 34, Pea Ridge, failure to appear from Bentonville

• Amanda L. Heiney, 35, Rogers, failure to appear from Rogers

• Lacey Joann Frazier, 32, Pea Ridge, failure to pay

• Tiffany C. Moore, 27, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Sarah A. Barker, 33, Washburn, Mo., failure to appear

Tuesday, Dec. 11

3:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on South Curtis Avenue for a gunshot wound victim. It was determined it was self-inflicted. The coroner was notified.

Thursday, Dec. 13

2:15 a.m. Police were advised by Little Flock Police of a pursuit traveling northbound on Arkansas Highway 94 which was initiated by Rogers police for possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle also fled from Little Flock Police. the vehicle turned west on to Sugar Creek Road and Pea Ridge police caught up to the vehicle on Arkansas Highway 72 as it turned towards Bentonville. Police continued the pursuit up I-49 at speeds of 100-105 miles per hour and requested assistance from Bella Vista Police, who were able to put down spike strips. As a result of the stop, Jonathan Myron Olson, 35, Bentonville, was transported by Pea Ridge Police to the jail for Little Flock Police. Olson also had a felony warrant out of McDonald County, Mo.

10:29 a.m. Police were advised of a residential burglary not in progress at a residence on Hickman Drive. The resident reported someone had broken into the house, changed the lock on the front door and taken her dog.

8:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Todd Circle for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher Ben Gill, 40, Garfield, on warrants from Bentonville.

Friday, Dec. 14

7:25 a.m. Police were notified that a dog was walking through traffic in the student drop-off line. An employee of the Street Department picked up the dog and transported it to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

Saturday, Dec. 15

7:53 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jason M. Rossner, 18, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession and speeding.

