Clifford Dover

Clifford Dover, 71, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 16 at Bradford House in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Chester, Ark., to Eugene Clifford Dover and Esther Lee Seratt.

He was a Vietnam Army veteran. He received the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edna Brown and Virginia Lamproe; four brothers, George Dover, Lee Dover, Earl Dover and Alford Dover

Survivors are a son, Scott Dover (Sheila) of Pea Ridge; four sisters, Catherine Johnson (Bob) of Garfield, Erma Lee Brewer (Rodney Hughes) of Bentonville, Mary Boles of California, Wanda Young of Kansas; a brother, Virl Dover (Ruth) of California; sister-in-law, Pat Dover (Earl) of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral was set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was in Rogers City Cemetery.

Editor's note: The Dover obituary is being republished to correct errors from the first publication, as requested by the funeral home.

Barbara Ann Lakey

Barbara Ann Lakey, 58, of Pineville, Mo., died Dec. 15, 2018, in her home. She was born June 4, 1960, in Denver, Colo., to R.B. Smith and Faye Proctor Smith.

She enjoyed cooking, decorating for holidays and being with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hershel Lakey; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Violet Smith.

Survivors are two sons, David Lakey (Christina) and Shane Lakey (Jennifer), all of Pineville, Mo.; a daughter, Robin Lakey (Wesley Robinson) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; a brother, Ricky Smith of Spain; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Antioch Cemetery in Jacket, Mo.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

