Jan. 3, 2018

Violet Vivian Horton, 98, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Oklahoma City, Okla. She was born Oct. 16, 1919, in Washburn, Mo., to Edward Oscar and Mollie Ethel (Wilson) Horton.

David Allen Olson, 67, died in in Avoca, Ark., on Dec. 26, 2017. He was born on March 13, 1950, in McVille, N.D., to Frank and Margaret (Brekken) Olson.

Odeana Truesdell, 81, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 24, 2017, in her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1936, in Harrison, Ark., to William Earnest Hill and Lucy Vera Hodges Hill.

Jan. 10

Nichole L. Bachler, 33, of Conway, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2018, in Conway Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 12, 1984, in Rogers, Ark., to David Bachler and Catherine Cade (Bachler).

Jimmy and Chevelle Rust-The funeral time and place for Jimmy and Chevelle Rust is pending.

Jan. 17

Paula Anna Anderson, 65, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan. 9. She was born Dec. 6, 1952 in Enid, Okla., to Billy Lou Kitchen and Alice Bell McGinnis Kitchen.

Cynthia Dunham, 89, died Jan. 9, 2018, in her home in Garfield. She was born to Charles William and Mayme Janet (Walkling) VanderPloeg on Aug. 25, 1928, in Crookston, Neb.

Debra Evelyn Farrar, 61, died Jan. 12, 2018, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. She was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Prescott, Ariz., to Billy Calvin Williams and Janet Irene Garey Williams.

Betty Ann Harmon, 85, of Gentry died Jan. 11 in her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Savoy, Texas, to Leon Calvin Hodges and Katy Bell McFadden Hodges.

Chevelle Allene Rust, 5, of Garfield, died Jan. 7, in her home. She was born Nov. 7, 2012, in Bentonville to James Patrick Rust and Syble Christine Hice Rust.

James "Jimmy" Patrick Rust, 30, of Garfield, died, Sunday, Jan. 7, in his home. He was born June 6, 1987, in Rogers to Albert Rust and Karen Horton Rust.

Billy Gene Womack, Sr., 83, died Jan. 13, 2018, at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Rogers, Ark. He was born May 8, 1934, in Centerton, Ark.,to Elvia and Murrell (Wiseman) Womack.

Jan. 24

Raymond Daverl Day, 62, of Fayetteville, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at UAMS in Little Rock. He was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Springdale to Tommie LuVerl and Dorotha Evalee (Thomas) Day.

Sandra Sandbothe, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died Jan. 15, 2018. She was born June 11, 1944.

Mike "Bubba" Watson, 65, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan. 19, 2018, in Rogers. He was born Aug. 3, 1952, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Harold and Inez Watson.

Jan. 31

Travis Shane Bounds, 32, died Jan. 22, 2018, in Rogers. He was born in Rogers on March 27, 1985, to Steve Bounds, Sr. and Nancy (Fowler) Bounds.

Joseph Rudolph Palumbo, 59, of Garfield died Jan. 22 in Legacy Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 20, 1958, in Miami, Fla., to Joseph Thomas Palumbo and Anna Issac Palumbo.

Ronald "Grizzly" Clint Standley, 61, of Huntsville, died Jan. 28, 2018. He was born Nov. 6, 1956, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Clint Virgil and Elsie Vernie Watkins Standley.

Wanda Givens Stone, 91, of Lowell, died Jan. 27, 2018, in Rogers, Ark. She was born on May 23, 1926, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Levi and Eula (Hileman) Givens, the youngest of seven children.

Feb. 7

Rhonda C. Burfield, 63, of Yucatan, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Caledonia, Minn. She was born on Aug. 4, 1954, in Rogers, Ark., to F.C. "Clifford" and Helen (Overacre) Thomas.

Wanda Sue Lynch, 83, of Rogers, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in her home. She was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Rogers to Charles Edward Craig and Tressie Mae Stallings Craig.

Feb. 14

Tressie Thelma Bailey, 85, died Jan. 18, 2018, in Bentonville. She was born on July 11, 1932, where she grew up as the youngest of five children on her parent's cotton farm in Barney, Ark., to Barney Porter Beene and Myrtle Magaline Hill Beene.

Debbra Jean Cockrell, 60, of Rogers died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Rogers to William and Anna (Shook) Dunson.

Donald Lee Hook, 70, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 8, 2018, at Concordia Nursing and Rehab. He was born June 30, 1947, in Van Nuys, Calif., to Hiram Lee Hook and Demarl Hook-Smith.

Joseph Dale Myers, 36, died surrounded by family on Feb. 8, 2018. He was born to Richard and Joquetta Myers on July 22, 1981.

Feb. 21

Charles Bruce Jones, 78, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 18, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark.

Feb. 28

Robert Louis Jines, 69, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 20, 2018, in his home.

March 7

Retired Army Lt. Col. Theodore "Ted" H. Conley, 73, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 25, 2018, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark. He was born May 31, 1944, in Mountain Home, Ark., to Mac A. and Marie Cox Conley.

Alan Robert Johnson, 67, died Feb. 26, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Aug. 7, 1950, to Ivan C. Johnson and Bonnie King Johnson in Heber Springs, Ark.

Argie Lon Miller, 75, Pea Ridge, died March 2, 2018, in Fayetteville. He was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Rudd, Ark., to Loyd and Sarah (Chaney) Miller.

March 14

Eula Adeline Guilliams, 102, long time resident of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 8, 2018 in Owasso, Okla. She was born Sept. 2, 1915, in Paragould, Ark., to Richard Andrew Anderson and Gertrude Douglass Anderson.

Argie Lon Miller, 75, died March 2, 2018, at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Rudd, Ark., to Loyd and Sarah (Chaney) Miller.

March 21

Muriel Dean Bruffett Allman, 69, of Greenland, Ark., died on March 15, 2018, in her home. She was born on Sept. 8, 1948, in Kansas City, Kan., to William Henry Bruffett and Dora Dean Harrington Bruffett.

Howard Dailey Burleson, 82, died March 17, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born in Hamilton, Ala., on Nov. 3, 1935, to Fred D. and Willie Lillie (Smith) Burleson.

March 28

Garry Thomas Armer, Jr., 59, of Pea Ridge, died March 23 in his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Granby, Colo., to Garry Thomas Armer and Frankie Mae Hickman Armer.

Tyler Lee Shelton, 21, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 22, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born Sept. 25, 1996, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Eddie Lee Shelton and Geri Lynn Weston Shelton.

Tim Wallace, 54, of Washburn, Mo., died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Joplin, Mo. He was born in Newport, Ark., to Bill Wallace and Celia Lowe Wallace.

John Lee Wells, 72, Rogers, died March 19, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on Aug. 30, 1945, in Salinas, Calif., to Alex and Dorothy Wells.

Carlton Shelby Yates, 71, of Garfield, Ark., died March 22, 2018, in Mercy Hopital in Rogers, Ark. He was born Dec. 13, 1946, in New Port, Ark., to Shelby Waddle Yates and Margie Elsie Cook Yates.

April 4

Charles Vere Marshall, 79, of Little Flock, Ark., died on March 29, 2018. He was born on July 7, 1938, in Clarksburg, W.V., to Gerald and Sylba (Varner) Marshall.

Mildred Lucille Patton, 97, of Pea Ridge, died March 30 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 5, 1920, in Moorewood, Okla., to William Thomas Hart and Eltha Pearl Piper Hart.

Janice Marie Herron Raymer, 83, died March 27, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. She was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Arickaree, Colo., to Burnell and Maxine Janice Norman Herron.

Rutha Joyce Reddell, 91, died March 25, 2018, surrounded by family. She was born to Will and Nervia Dickey Horn on Jan. 18, 1927, on Peter Point Mountain in Newton County, Ark.

April 11

Linda Ann Crawford, 74, of Rogers, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018. She was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Wilson Edgar and Lorna Lee (Keeney) Thomas.

Nathan Fewell Merritt, 21, of Fayetteville, Ark., and long-time resident of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, March 31, 2018. He was born June 6, 1996, in Rogers, Ark., to George Ray Merritt and Kelly Lynn Browning Kapoor.

Ray Lindsey Epps, 79, of Rogers, died April 8 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Rogers to Lenza Orbin Epps and Elvenia V. Weiser Epps.

April 18

Reba Dean Roller Jordan, 88, of Rogers, died April 13, 2018 at Bentonville. She was born July 24, 1929, in Jacket, Mo., to Lee Roy Randolph Roller and Hila Bertha Stephens Roller.

Bettie D. Swartwood, 81, of Bentonville, died April 12, 2018, at home. She was born on July 11, 1936, to Robert and Lily (Ortloff) Dean.

April 25

Wayne Harris, 96, of Centerton, Ark., died Friday, April 20, 2018, in Rogers, Ark. He was born June 28, 1921, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Henry Lee and Cleva Belle Hall Harris.

Sue Ellen Hertzing, 55, of Lowell, Ark., died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in her home. She was born June 27, 1962, in Salinas, Calif., to Eddie Kennan and Linda Wood.

Kevin Scott Snow, 58, died Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville, Ark. He was born on April 8, 1960, in St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Willard L. Snow and Willa L. (Ratliff) Snow.

May 2

Jenella Dianna Buttry, 83, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Legacy Village Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. She was born July 24, 1934, in Woodward, Okla., to Lionel Jones and Lena Mae Baker Jones.

Billy Lawrence Hall, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in the VA Retirement Home in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Mountain, Mo., to Cecil Boyd Hall and Esther Vaughn Hall.

Judith Diane Harris, 75, of Rogers, died April 28, in her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Leachville, Ark., to Chester Glasscock and Helen Jackson Glasscock.

Helen Diane Krueger, 66, of Garfield, Ark., died, April 22, 2017, at her home. She was born May 24, 1951, in Cotton Plant, Ark., to Billy Gene Powell and Oma Pauline Sebourn Powell.

Bill Eugene Yousey, 88, of, Rogers, Ark., died April 22, 2018, in his home. He was born June 9, 1929, in Jacket, Mo., to Joseph Yousey and Mary Gilliland Yousey.

May 9

Ruby Lea Easter, 82, of Lowell, Ark., died on April 25, 2018. She was born Jan. 30, 1936, to Mildred and Raymond Allen and was the oldest of 14 children.

Sidney Ben Gill, 61, of Pea Ridge, died April 30 in Springdale. He was born Sept. 4, 1956, in St. Louis, Mo., to Sidney Willard Gill and Gwyndolene Deborah Holden Gill.

Mrs. Rita Louise McCarty, 66, of Stella, Mo., died Monday, April 30, 2018, in her home. She was born March 27, 1952, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Marvin and Anna (Ridenoure) Skaggs.

May 16

Raymond Buttram, 86, of Avoca, Ark., died May 9, 2018. He was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Rogers to Harry and Louise Buttram.

Steven James Gidney, 64, of Pea Ridge died Sunday, May 6, in Cassville, Mo. He was born March 23, 1954, in Liberal, Kan., to Dolores and James Gidney.

Peggy Jo Gobble, 79, of Rogers died May 11, 2018. She was born June 4, 1938, in Monte Ne to the late daughter of Arvil and Syble Taylor Clardy. After the passing of her father she was raised by her grandparents, Alfred and Laura Clardy.

Dora Alicia Jimenez, 62, of Garfield, died May 11 at Legacy Hospice in Bentonville. She was born July 5, 1955, in Nogales Sonora, Mexico, to Juan Lucero Gutierrez and Guadalupe Jimenez-Gutierrez.

May 23

Betty W. Clark, 83, of Springdale, Ark., died May 15, 2018, in the Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Fayetteville, Ark., to David and Addie Bowen Brewer.

Dennis Dewayne Townsend, 63, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Thursday, May 17, 2018, in his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1954, in Bentonville, Ark., to James Alfred Townsend and Wanda Mae Mattingly Townsend.

May 30

Alvis Joe Barens, 70, of Garfield, died May 22, 2018, in his home. He was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Paso Robles, Calif., to Keelan Joe Barens and Velma Ardith Boen Barens.

Johnnie Glen Watson, 89, of Pea Ridge, died May 22 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Wheeless, Okla., to Loyd Nelson Watson and Herma Cecil Phillips Watson.

Delores Faye "Patty" Curtis, 69, of Rogers died Sunday, May 27, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. She was born Dec. 15, 1949, in Rogers to Harold King Dean and Leta Faye Wood Dean.

Homer Glen Mahurin, 81, of Garfield, died May 25, 2018, in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 22, 1936, in Garfield to Homer Wilson Mahurin and Altha Inez Mills Mahurin.

Ruby Lea Browning Ross, 80, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in her home. She was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Hiwasse, Ark., to William Leo Browning and Ima Jeane Crissman Browning.

Janet Darlene Schnider, 74, of Garfield, Ark., died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at home. She was born March 17, 1944, in Walla Walla, Wash., to Lloyd and Mavis Kimmell Merscham.

June 6

Terry Bleich, 54, of Bentonville, Ark., died on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice after losing her battle to cancer. She was born March 31, 1964, in Baxter, Mo., to Bill and Judy Boyce.

Curtis Walton Conner, 91, of Avoca, died May 27, 2018. He was born on Nov. 3, 1926, in Logan, W. Va., to Clarence and Beatrice Conner.

Barbara Corter, 63, of Bethel Heights, Ark., died Thursday, May 24, 2018 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on June 6, 1954, in Atoka, Okla., to Hollis Franklin Adams and Jimmie Lee (Keeler) Adams.

Elsie Grace David, 99, of Pea Ridge, died June 2 in Bentonville. She was born June 17, 1918, in Eureka Springs to Daniel Frederick Glocksien and Sarah Eveline Scates Glocksien.

Caleb Samuel Shaner (JIB), 35, of Washburn, Mo., died May 31, 2018, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark., surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on June 15, 1982, in Springdale, Ark., to Marianne Morsani Henry and Bruce Wayne Shaner.

June 13

Lamar Roy Bostic, 69, of Garfield, Ark., died June 10, 2018, in Rogers, Ark.

Louise Sumner, 97, of Rogers, Ark., died June 1, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Dec. 6, 1920, in Springdale, Ark.

June 20

Vivian W. Arnold, 95, of Bentonville, died June 13 in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born April 14, 1923, in McDonald County, Mo., to Jesse C. Wardlaw and Bessie M. McCool Wardlaw.

Valerie Dee Johnson Grinder, 62, of Garfield, Ark., died June 12, 2018, in her home. She was born on Nov. 25, 1955, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Alton and Virginia Peck Johnson.

Wanda Jean "Jeanie" Robbins, 71, of Bentonville, died June 15, 2018, surrounded by her family at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton. She was born March 22, 1947, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Everett Loy and Venita Mae Mahurn Dixon.

Lemoine Earl Wright, 89, of Garfield, died Saturday, June 16, in his home. He was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Garfield to Earl Henry Wright and Jewell Maude Byler Wright.

June 27

James Roberson Crews, 62, of Prescott, Ark., died Monday, June 18, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark., at Circle of Life hospice home. He was born in Prescott on May 19, 1956, to Eudora Arney and James E. Crews.

Jimmy Lee Dunn, 79, of Pea Ridge, died June 20, 2018 in Bentonville. He was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Augusta, Ark., to Louis Lee Dunn and Mary Maglina Reagan Holt.

Floyd John Wayne Maloney, 37, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 19, 2018, with his family by his side. He was born to Floyd Maloney and Ina Ellington, Jan. 7, 1981, in Rogers, Ark.

