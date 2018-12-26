Headlines from the past year reflect life in the Pea Ridge area including the opening of several new businesses, rezonings approved by the Planning Commission, subdivisions approved and construction begun and elections -- school and municipal.
A request by the School District for additional taxes to fund a new high school was approved by a 58 percent margin of the registered voters who cast votes in the Feb. 13 special election. The request had been defeated the previous May. The additional 3.9 mils which were approved are expected bring in the money needed to match $10.6 million from the state. A ground breaking for the new high school was held Nov. 27.
Plans progressed on the construction of the city's new wastewater treatment plant.
Several people filed for re-election and for office with both the mayor and city clerk winnig re-election.
A new city attorney was hired. An attorney opened an office in town.
A turn lane was added to Arkansas Highway 72 on the west side of town improving the flow of traffic at the intersection with It'll Do Road.
Headlines from the first half of the year were:
Jan. 3
The Cheese Hawk is open
Impact Fee revenue increased; Street fund transfer tripled
School seeks investment
2017 headlines: the year in review
Jan. 10
School adopts plan to help retiring teachers
Commission approves liquor store permit
Gourmet grilled cheese tops the menu
Fire claims two lives
Cutting the ribbon
Fulmer suspended
Jan. 17
The Cottage Flower Shop offers home-grown beauty
Street Department goes high tech
Town talks trails with commission
Colors Day queen crowned
Jan. 24
School District plans revamped; PRHS site relocated; Community asked to invest
Council, police honor Lisenbee
Moehring seeks second term as County Judge
Jan. 31
Tax help offered
Battlefield Laundromat opens doors
School officials answer voters
Rezone requests presented
Feb. 7
Millage vote is Tuesday
County judge hosts Town Hall meeting
Slippery roads
Cell towers rules reviewed
Feb. 14
Taking time to vote
Hardin linked to 1997 rape
Pea Ridge campaign discussed at museum
Fulmer termination upheld
Feb. 21
Voters approve 3.9 mills; Plans for new high school begin
U.S. Sen. Boozman commends city, school leaders
Man shot; brother taken into custody at the scene
Feb. 28
City hires Perry
Reading is the 'thing' to do!
Commission presents Elkhorn Ridge Phase III
Pursuit ends in crash
Luxury apartments planned for rezoned property on Curtis
March 7
Batter up!
Register to vote; It's an election year!
Views vary on tower height
Running the D.A.S.H.
'In God we trust' signs donated to school
March 14
Three expelled; School officials take threats seriously
Ace Hardware comes to town
Land trade benefits school
Hard work is no stranger to Mrs. June
March 21
Bare trees bear clues; Hikers learn woodland species by bark, branches
Spring is here
Accused rapist awaits DNA test
FFA crowns Crawford
March 28
Tobacco ban contemplated in city parks
Play ball!
BBQ Dinner, pie auction is April 7
Easter Events
Street bids accepted
Police Captain Olson honored for bravery on duty
April 4
Think of the children
Dog laws viewed
Hoppy Easter fun
Hardin back in court
Quilters stitchin' with love
April 11
Sewer stinks; Warm temps should alleviate
Business plan wins first place at conference
Routon hired as prosecutor
School bonds sold
April 18
Project stalled
United for the Community Garden
Fire doused
City Ponders policy; Plan goes back to committee
Long-time teachers set to retire; New positions created
Judge axes plea withdrawal
April 25
Attorney writes indemnity clause to protect city
Sweets are on the menu;"This is my little slice of heaven." Erica Boyle
School adds personnel
She's safe!
May 2
Tax considered
Compose Yourself!
Ozark roots draw Lynch descendants back
Springing into the air
Pea Ridge Farmers Market to open May 13
May 9
Attorney hangs shingle in town
Planners table two requests
Many families deeply rooted in Ozarks hills and hollows
May 16
Leaders collaborate
King leaves legacy
Woman's life saved by PR ambulance crew
Lynch family visited old home sites
May 23
Hats off!
Worst fears confirmed; Ross found dead; granddaughter arrested
Attorney granted more time
Cutting the ribbon
Cemetery associations to meet
May 30
PDs collaborate on tactical training
Bond set at $750,000 for murder suspect
Family connects through research
June 6
Illuminating the park
Plant plans progress; City waits for state OK
Board sees plans
Cox and Ruddick families intertwined in 1746
June 13
New school to face north; School Board hears plans
Gates Lane work begins
Granddaughter, 26, charged in killing
Ruddick family research connects cousins
June 20
Should council size increase; Opinions vary
Turn lanes added
Light pole upgrade OKd; City requires guarantee
Wilson pleads not guilty in grandmother's death
Board congratulations student track athletes on season wins; Teachers get raise
June 27
Cottony sweetness
Mayor's salary decreased; Experience should determine salary; History of the mayor's salary
Plans proceed on sewer plant; Department heads give reports
Cottony sweetness
Print Headline: Elections were central to news in 2018