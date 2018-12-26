Headlines from the past year reflect life in the Pea Ridge area including the opening of several new businesses, rezonings approved by the Planning Commission, subdivisions approved and construction begun and elections -- school and municipal.

A request by the School District for additional taxes to fund a new high school was approved by a 58 percent margin of the registered voters who cast votes in the Feb. 13 special election. The request had been defeated the previous May. The additional 3.9 mils which were approved are expected bring in the money needed to match $10.6 million from the state. A ground breaking for the new high school was held Nov. 27.

Plans progressed on the construction of the city's new wastewater treatment plant.

Several people filed for re-election and for office with both the mayor and city clerk winnig re-election.

A new city attorney was hired. An attorney opened an office in town.

A turn lane was added to Arkansas Highway 72 on the west side of town improving the flow of traffic at the intersection with It'll Do Road.

Headlines from the first half of the year were:

Jan. 3

The Cheese Hawk is open

Impact Fee revenue increased; Street fund transfer tripled

School seeks investment

2017 headlines: the year in review

Jan. 10

School adopts plan to help retiring teachers

Commission approves liquor store permit

Gourmet grilled cheese tops the menu

Fire claims two lives

Cutting the ribbon

Fulmer suspended

Jan. 17

The Cottage Flower Shop offers home-grown beauty

Street Department goes high tech

Town talks trails with commission

Colors Day queen crowned

Jan. 24

School District plans revamped; PRHS site relocated; Community asked to invest

Council, police honor Lisenbee

Moehring seeks second term as County Judge

Jan. 31

Tax help offered

Battlefield Laundromat opens doors

School officials answer voters

Rezone requests presented

Feb. 7

Millage vote is Tuesday

County judge hosts Town Hall meeting

Slippery roads

Cell towers rules reviewed

Feb. 14

Taking time to vote

Hardin linked to 1997 rape

Pea Ridge campaign discussed at museum

Fulmer termination upheld

Feb. 21

Voters approve 3.9 mills; Plans for new high school begin

U.S. Sen. Boozman commends city, school leaders

Man shot; brother taken into custody at the scene

Feb. 28

City hires Perry

Reading is the 'thing' to do!

Commission presents Elkhorn Ridge Phase III

Pursuit ends in crash

Luxury apartments planned for rezoned property on Curtis

March 7

Batter up!

Register to vote; It's an election year!

Views vary on tower height

Running the D.A.S.H.

'In God we trust' signs donated to school

March 14

Three expelled; School officials take threats seriously

Ace Hardware comes to town

Land trade benefits school

Hard work is no stranger to Mrs. June

March 21

Bare trees bear clues; Hikers learn woodland species by bark, branches

Spring is here

Accused rapist awaits DNA test

FFA crowns Crawford

March 28

Tobacco ban contemplated in city parks

Play ball!

BBQ Dinner, pie auction is April 7

Easter Events

Street bids accepted

Police Captain Olson honored for bravery on duty

April 4

Think of the children

Dog laws viewed

Hoppy Easter fun

Hardin back in court

Quilters stitchin' with love

April 11

Sewer stinks; Warm temps should alleviate

Business plan wins first place at conference

Routon hired as prosecutor

School bonds sold

April 18

Project stalled

United for the Community Garden

Fire doused

City Ponders policy; Plan goes back to committee

Long-time teachers set to retire; New positions created

Judge axes plea withdrawal

April 25

Attorney writes indemnity clause to protect city

Sweets are on the menu;"This is my little slice of heaven." Erica Boyle

School adds personnel

She's safe!

May 2

Tax considered

Compose Yourself!

Ozark roots draw Lynch descendants back

Springing into the air

Pea Ridge Farmers Market to open May 13

May 9

Attorney hangs shingle in town

Planners table two requests

Many families deeply rooted in Ozarks hills and hollows

May 16

Leaders collaborate

King leaves legacy

Woman's life saved by PR ambulance crew

Lynch family visited old home sites

May 23

Hats off!

Worst fears confirmed; Ross found dead; granddaughter arrested

Attorney granted more time

Cutting the ribbon

Cemetery associations to meet

May 30

PDs collaborate on tactical training

Bond set at $750,000 for murder suspect

Family connects through research

June 6

Illuminating the park

Plant plans progress; City waits for state OK

Board sees plans

Cox and Ruddick families intertwined in 1746

June 13

New school to face north; School Board hears plans

Gates Lane work begins

Granddaughter, 26, charged in killing

Ruddick family research connects cousins

June 20

Should council size increase; Opinions vary

Turn lanes added

Light pole upgrade OKd; City requires guarantee

Wilson pleads not guilty in grandmother's death

Board congratulations student track athletes on season wins; Teachers get raise

June 27

Cottony sweetness

Mayor's salary decreased; Experience should determine salary; History of the mayor's salary

Plans proceed on sewer plant; Department heads give reports

It's Freedom Festival time!

General News on 12/26/2018