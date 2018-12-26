District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Dec. 11

David L. Baker, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Sydney Barnes, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Angela S. Becker, 46, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Gabriel Bernal-Molina, 39, speeding , bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Michael D. Boggs, 53, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Gena D. Bounds, 38, speeding , guilty

Virginia M. Bowers, 33, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Shauna Annette Brandenburg, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Daniel L. Burhus, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Ericka L. Camacho, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Rylie M. Cohu, 21, failure to register, bond forfeit

Shane D. Cook, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Kelsey R. Copeland, 18, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit

Ellen Derx, 57, careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Kaci L. Edwards, 24, failure to register or transfer, guilty

William Fields, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Justin D. Foltz, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Amanda Sue Grimes, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Mistie J. Hance, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jimmy D. Harvey, 47, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Pamela S. Harvey, 42, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jordan Hayes, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Amanda L. Heiney, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Stephen P. Henry, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Michael F. Hill, 47, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Allen K. Hultman, 53, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Jack Lee Johnson, 58, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Treva L. Julien, 43, shoplifting, guilty

Kyle Wesley Kemp, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Harry Daniel Kiple, 72, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Bradley A. Logan, 56, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Jordan Muller, 20, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

David Shane Nelson, 43, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Michael Ray Ohl, 20, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jonathan R. Owsley, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty

Christopher C. Perry, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Stephen Scott Poole, 23, resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty; drinking in public, guilty

Brian J. Ray, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Coltin T. Rhuems, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Sascha Jolynne Schreibvogel, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, dismissed

Patricia A. Steele, 29, speeding , bond forfeit

Anthony Steven Stobaugh, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Isaac C. Tones, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Robert C. Towner, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Linda M. Ungaro, 63, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Michael D. Vigil, 52, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Juan M. Visoso, 28, speeding , bond forfeit; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Sonya Waddle, 29, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Alexa L. Whitlow, 18, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Melanie F. Willcuts, 27, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Whitney Michelle Wright, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Brett Yamaji, 39, speeding, bond forfeit

