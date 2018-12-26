District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Dec. 11
David L. Baker, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Sydney Barnes, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Angela S. Becker, 46, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Gabriel Bernal-Molina, 39, speeding , bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Michael D. Boggs, 53, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Gena D. Bounds, 38, speeding , guilty
Virginia M. Bowers, 33, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Shauna Annette Brandenburg, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Daniel L. Burhus, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Ericka L. Camacho, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Rylie M. Cohu, 21, failure to register, bond forfeit
Shane D. Cook, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Kelsey R. Copeland, 18, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit
Ellen Derx, 57, careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Kaci L. Edwards, 24, failure to register or transfer, guilty
William Fields, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Justin D. Foltz, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Amanda Sue Grimes, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Mistie J. Hance, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jimmy D. Harvey, 47, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Pamela S. Harvey, 42, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jordan Hayes, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Amanda L. Heiney, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Stephen P. Henry, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Michael F. Hill, 47, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Allen K. Hultman, 53, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Jack Lee Johnson, 58, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Treva L. Julien, 43, shoplifting, guilty
Kyle Wesley Kemp, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Harry Daniel Kiple, 72, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Bradley A. Logan, 56, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Jordan Muller, 20, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
David Shane Nelson, 43, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Michael Ray Ohl, 20, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jonathan R. Owsley, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty
Christopher C. Perry, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Stephen Scott Poole, 23, resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty; drinking in public, guilty
Brian J. Ray, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Coltin T. Rhuems, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Sascha Jolynne Schreibvogel, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, dismissed
Patricia A. Steele, 29, speeding , bond forfeit
Anthony Steven Stobaugh, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Isaac C. Tones, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Robert C. Towner, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Linda M. Ungaro, 63, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Michael D. Vigil, 52, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Juan M. Visoso, 28, speeding , bond forfeit; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Sonya Waddle, 29, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Alexa L. Whitlow, 18, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Melanie F. Willcuts, 27, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Whitney Michelle Wright, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Brett Yamaji, 39, speeding, bond forfeit
