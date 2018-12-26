Happy New Year!

Another year is behind us and a new year begins, 2019. We as a community have so much to be thankful for.

We are blessed to have so many caring and sharing individuals and organizations in our community who give back of themselves with either time and/or finances. Organizations like Beta Alpha, Bright Futures, Lions Club, Optimist Club, Blackhawk Boosters just to name a few. Organizations and individuals who care more about being able to help than any kind of recognition they might receive.

Our area churches who work together regardless of the denomination name, to fill needs and provide services to our community.

Our school staff and administration who work diligently to equip our students with the skills and knowledge to be successful in life.

Our fire and EMS personnel who provide protection and medical service to us and the surrounding area.

Our police department who also serve and protect us.

Our city employees who keep our streets repaired, our water department who makes sure we have safe drinking water and adequate supply for our fire department when needed.

Our city hall and court staff who keeps our city running.

There is still yet another group of individuals who make Pea Ridge the best place in Northwest Arkansas, that is you! You are who makes Pea Ridge great.

May this year be your best year yet. Happy New Year!

Jackie Crabtree

Mayor

Editorial on 12/26/2018