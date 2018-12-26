Three ordinances have been added to the agenda of the last Pea Ridge City Council meeting of the year which is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27.

In addition, there are two rezoning requests and two annexation requests to be considered by the City Council.

Pea Ridge City Council 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 Pea Ridge City Hall 975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge City Council normally meets on the third Tuesday of the month, but generally the last meeting of the year is scheduled as late as possible on a business day to amend the budget to match the actual financial figures.

The rezoning requests are from Diana Bone and are for property at 135 N. Davis St. to be rezoned from commercial (C-3) to multi-family residential (R-2) and for a lot at 309 S. Curtis Ave. be rezoned from agricultural (A-1) to multi-family residential (R-2). Bone has told city officials she plans to build a duplex on the lot on Curtis.

The two properties being considered for annexation are at 1938 and 1978 Slack Street, according to city clerk Sandy Button.

The ordinances being presented address building and planning issues.

Items on the agenda for the Thursday, Dec. 27, meeting are:

• Res. No. 419 -- Amending a Budget for 2018

• Approve Dec. 31, 2017, City of Pea Ridge Legislative Joint Audit

• Ord. 626 -- Diana Bone rezone from A-1 to R-2

• Ord. 627 -- Diana Bone rezone from C-3 to R-2

• Ord. 628 -- Annexation John Dye

• Ord. 629 -- Annexation Scott Jacobs

• Ord. 630 -- Home occupations

• Ord. 631 -- Building permit fees and exemptions

• Ord. 632 -- Preliminary plats, final plats, and incidental subdivisions

City Council meetings are open to the public.

General News on 12/26/2018