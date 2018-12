Photograph submitted

Mrs. Janet Spradling's piano and vocal students performed the Christmas recital Dec. 16. Students include, front from left: Willow Luka, Rosalie Allen, Kate Watford, Jacob Darnell, Lana Bounds and Alexia Hall; second row: Sawyer Jacobs, Zoeyanne Timmons, Jacob Sharpe, Mason Wood, Noah Darnell, Lukas Silvey, Lydia Simonton and Claire Lopez; third row: Anna Wilkerson, Riley Williams, Erica Baskins and Trey Bounds; and back row: Garett Jacobs, Max Scholtes, Lily Edmisson, Tommy Williams, Julia McCann, Spradling and Bryles Tucker.

Community on 12/26/2018