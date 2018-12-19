Plans are progressing for a new subdivision, Woodbridge, just north of the current high school, as the developer and engineer presented the plans to the Planning Commission in a tech review meeting.

Woodbridge is off Arkansas Highway 265 (Hayden Road) south of McNair and west of Park Circle. Questions were raised by planners about drainage and sizes of roads at the tech review. Developer Kevin Felgenhauer and Jason Young, project manager with Bates & Associates, presented new plans this week including a drainage report and answering questions raised by planners.

Access will be off McNair Street and Pickens Road, according to the plans. Planners questioned the ingress off Pickens and asked advice from Doug Mears, a representative from Arkansas Department of Transportion, who was present.

"We already have a cluster here at Weston and Hayden," Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, said.

One suggestion was to use the south entrance as an entrance only, make it a one-way street.

"This whole thing is not ideal," Mears said. "I'm going to go look at it. I would suggest entrance only."

Mears said a problem with a traffic study is that doesn't take the future into consideration, only the current status.

General News on 12/19/2018