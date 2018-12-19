First Grade -- Teachers --Mrs. Melissa Wood, Mrs. Chealsey Sappe, Mrs. Courtney Woodward and Mrs. Sarah Lamer

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want Toy Story toys for Christmas. I like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. I have a Christmas tree.

Love, JJ

Dear Santa,

I want water beads and sensory noodles from Lakeshore Learning. I have a Christmas tree. I will leave Chips Ahoy cookies for Santa.

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

I want toy animals for Christmas. I really like Elephants, Bears, Dogs, and Cats. Can I get more guys too please? I have a Christmas tree at Meema's House. I will leave you milk and cookies for a snack.

Love, Piper

Dear Santa,

I want five rabbits for a pet for Christmas. I want a Sea Horse too. I want some hot dogs too. I like trains too. I have a Christmas tree.

Love, Trexon

Dear Santa,

I want a box of LOL dolls, hachimals, squishes pickney pops, !egos, and Junie B. Jones books.

Love, Emery

Dear Santa,

I want a backpack, toy dinosaurs, toy Titanic, a book on the Titanic, and a dinosaur backpack.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

I want a toy stroller, a baby doll, a LOL big surprise, and a phone.

Love, Azalea

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirtbike, ipad, x-box, and boxing lessons for Christmas.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

I want a huge t-rex that you can feed dinosaurs.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want an electric scooter, a box of LOL dolls and big Hachimals.

Love, Jaylee

Dear Santa,

I want an ipad, a Titanic, an x-box, a hover board, a nerf gun, and an RC car.

Love, Urijah

Dear Santa

I want my own nail polish that is sparkly, dolls, and a computer.

Love, Skylar

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL big E pet, a big LOL surprise, and hachimals.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I would like a racing robot or soccer robot or a building robot.

Love, Kane

Dear Santa,

I want a Pokemon boy with all the pokemon and a titanic toy with icebergs.

Love, Paxton

Dear Santa,

I want a dirtbike and FBI games.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I want new tennis shoes, lego friends, and a tiny baby doll.

Love, Tinzley

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for Christmas and play-doh.

Love, Lillee

Dear Santa,

I been good to my teacher. For Christmas, I want a VR head set.

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

I would like a wallet and a watch for Christmas.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I would like Minecraft and a laser toy gun.

Love, Zane

Dear Santa,

I would like a go-cart. I would like a metal house. I have been good. I would like a super foam and a laser

gun. Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a hover board and a puppy.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

I have been good to my sister and my mom. I want a Mobo Robot and a Chromebook.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I have been ice to my brother. I would like a Nintendo switch.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I been a little bit good. Me and my brother, we like to play on the trampoline. I want a Pokemon card

with a GX Pokemon.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a blue hover board and a baby puppy. I have been so good this year.

Love, Jaiden

Dear Santa,

I have been being very safe and praying for my baby cousin, Brantley because he was throwing up really bad. What I want for Christmas is a new puppy and a tablet.

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. My brother and my sister and I played really nice. The only time we got in a fight what the only time we got in trouble. Now, what I want for Christmas is some makeup and an apple watch.

Love, Iris

Dear Santa,

I been good to my baby brother. I want a skateboard and a bird.

Love, Julianna

Dear Santa,

I have been sweeping without my mom telling me too. I would like a L.O.L doll and a stuffed puppy.

Love, Anna

Dear Santa,

I want a Dachshund puppy and a LOL doll. I want my family to be happy. And an IPod.

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I have listened to my teacher. I would like a ninetendo switch and I hope that my sister feels better on Christmas Eve. I would like 100 dollars and 100 nerf bullets and a treasure X.

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I want a play house and a giant crayon.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I do not know what I want, but I want two things.... A phone and fairy dust! And you are going to have to surprise me.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

I been good to my mom and dad. I want some Num Noms for Christmas. I want some gold bracelets. I also want a phone.

Love, Zoe

Dear Santa,

I want Lego Marble, Lego Robot, and 10 yoohoo drinks! I want 1,000 dollars.

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

I have been really good. I got on pink three times! I want a reborn baby doll and I want some cotton candy.

Love, Maddox

Dear St. Nick,

I've been pretty good this year. I have clipped down a couple of times. I would like a scooter, please!

Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toy store grocery and store checkout. And I promise to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! P.S. Please say "Hi" to elf for me!

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a sis sot wordy and a mocin ran wif. And I promise to leave out coces for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! P.S. Please say "Hi" to Rayce for me!

Love, Trent

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas isI want some pokemon and ifoh ten. And I promise to leave out kakes for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs kas for me!

Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a fone and Apeie cat. And I promise to leave out cocos for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! P.S. Please say "Hi" to rodoff for me!

Love, Rikki

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is pick n pop and toys LOL. ! Merry Christmas, Santa! P.S. Please say "Hi" to Mrs. is Cos for me!

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a lil gun and a wascrwig and halicoptr. And I promise to leave out cuxesamac for you! Merry Christmas, Santa! P.S. Please say "Hi" to Seme Suta for me!

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

I have been haveing only a little of hard times but mostley good times this year. I want 50 dollors so I can give half of the 50 dollors to my dad to prvide my dad money becuse he is broke and I want faster internet and funer games and I want my phone to work better.

Love, Blaine

Dear Santa,

I wunt 10000 dolrs, i wunt a phone, i wunt a drone, i wunt a iepac.

Love, Rayce

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year, I will leve out cookies and milk for you. This christmas I want a lot of Barbey dolls and a Barbey lite in the dreem house. Thank you Santa!!!

Love, Macy

Dear Santa,

I want a figrleg and a toy dog. Won uf thos Wochins that you kide sort wochis . I wut 10 or 20 dolrs. Christmas nit lyces.

Love, Adley

Dear Santa,

I wt a book. I wt a bog. I wt a srehat. I to see you I wt a big bed. Iwt a u you kor I wt a nofes.

Love, Jasmine

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I wood like a bieck. For a fun time.

Love, Paisley

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmacis is a ruver Dharide and I want my baby sister ema to have new boos and I want to play groexprenstore and not to big, oh and a big ble huffsun that's not real and a thing for Dmra thats salted. Aed I do math and clen my room so you can walk in like my parents. I had been good.

Love, Braxto

Dear Santa,

I whant a doll hose. pleas santa. I whant a doll hose. Ses lest crimas! I whata a LOL to pleas. I whant a lot of thing for crimas. I arede tolld you some. And I whant some more mony. Thank you so muchy if yuo bring me whant I whant. But if you do not bring me it. It is ok. I will tell my mom to it for me. I whant a Junie B. Jones Books. I whant a kitchen toy pleas Santa And I whant a food toys. I whant a fingr toy to. pleas. And I whant a toy paizz 8 hol of them. I whant some mory chesy school dool hose tow. I whant alot of scwishes. I whant blue glitr slime. And I what some old lady books! Thank you so much!

Love, Judy

Dear Santa,

I want Ps 4 and I Want a iPhone and a woth and a nike incit and a nike BaPac and I wat a majchat and I wat a Footdoll and I wat a ForNite Tatoo. and I wat a Fornited lacit and a chismis the and a fornite luthbox and a Teve and I wat a smeirmocrs and a mancfag and I Wat a CpeDr and I wat a Fornite thapa booc and. I Wat a cunmorrs and I Wat a do thar and I Wat Slim and I wat a GootBol thrt and I Wat a Fornite Pithr and I Want a Fornite thn and I wat nike e fos and I wat a Desck. I bin good.

Love, No Name

Dear Santa,

Doll hose. Ipab, And i want a bing bag and a big Fuse Popm. And Ples give me a muvit doll. Thank you Santa. And a gtoer. Thank you. I love you Santa your the best and a bube 40ths and a smot woch.

Love, Briza

Dear Santa,

I like you Santa. I want ples PS4. I want a Vide Games and I want a new Ipad, an I want a Xbox and I want disples n new gubc hat I bin good or bad an wil you giv me dis ples a fooball and a scat ber ples. An a ritoe ples! An I want dis ples, a new Shees and I want dis ples a intendow swich and want dis ples new scooker shoes. An I want dis ples soocer soocx.

Love, Leonel

Dear Santa,

I want IPad, PS4, 1,000 dollars.

Love, Harniel

Dear Santa,

I love You, I wan't Your hat, x box, nintindo swish, ipad, lamborgeny, Psp, ninjogo play set, snow on x-mas cool math, more school, faster then flash to get me smarter, to get $1,000,000,000, to play footboll, voltron, a farm, done, a pet bear, to go to spase. I will be in legoland.

Love, Logen

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike. Fast car, drone and remote control car.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

Ples giv me nrth pol expres. Thank you.

Love, Damian

Dear Santa,

I thank you for giving me a present last christmas but please get me a nerf gun.

Love, Arturo

Dear Santa,

I want drone pes, I want paper pes, I want camera pes, I want markers ples, I want doll clothes pes, I want books pes, I want friends pes, I want clothes pes, I want pencils pes, I want a hat ples.

Love, Sophia

