Kindergarten -- POD 2 Teachers -- Mr. Ezra Phillips, Mrs. Allison Wilkins, Ms. Ashley Clark, Mrs. Alisha Caperton and Mrs. Tamara Schroeder

Dear Santa,

I would like a Build a bear workshop for Christmas this year. I have been very good this year.

Love, Cara

Dear Santa,

I would like a skateboard for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I would like a real puppy for Christmas this year. I have been a very good girl this year.

Love, Braeley

Dear Santa,

I would like a tablet for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

I would like Mario art supplies. I have been a very good boy this year.

Love, Dalton

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot fox to tell it what to do. I have been good this year.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot dog. I have been a really good boy this year.

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

I would like a shark boat. I have been good this year.

Love, Caden

Dear Santa,

I would like a vending machine and a doll camper car. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Elleanor

Dear Santa,

I want an American boy doll. I also want some LOL elves. I have been good this year.

Love, Aubree

Dear Santa,

I want a new baby doll for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Marlee

Dear Santa,

I would like a dog for Christmas this year. I have been good all year.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I want Power Ranger action figures for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy all year.

Love, Silas

Dear Santa,

I would like a football. I have been good this year.

Love, Brantlee

Dear Santa,

I want a black Raptor that I saw at Wal*Mart. I want a red T-Rex that can shoot out fireballs. I have been a good boy all year.

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

I would like a real cotton candy maker with the light up sticks. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Poe

Dear Santa,

I want a Batman robot and a Joker for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy.

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

I would like a Paw Patrol submarine with all the Paw Patrol characters in it that float in the water, too. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Link

Dear Santa,

I want the Barbie dreamhouse and the Barbie RC car for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl all year.

Love, Amity

Dear Santa,

I want a Yo-Yo for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy this year.

Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

I want a red remote control car and that's all. I have been a good boy all year.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL doll for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Maledy

Dear Santa,

I want a train track toy that goes by itself and tracks. I have been good this year.

Love, Garron

Dear Santa,

I want a Shopkin singing toy for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.

Love, Whitlee

Dear Santa,

I would like a mermaid blankie for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl all year.

Love, Cami

Dear Santa,

I want an electric dirt bike for Christmas. I have been good this year.

Love, Braxton

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Ariah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy all year.

Love, Tony

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot toy for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Malachi F.

Dear Santa,

I would like a go-cart for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Asher

Dear Santa,

I want an RC car that I can control with the remote controller. I have been good all year.

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I like and want an LOL doll. I have been a good girl.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I like Santa Clause. I think I want a dirt bike for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I want toy horses and I want baby doll stuff. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Makennley

Dear Santa,

I want a Star Wars lego set for Christmas. I have been good this year.

Love, Dean

Dear Santa,

I want a BB gun for Christmas this year. I also want a bow n arrow. I have been good this year.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I want my own Christmas tree. I want my own computer. I have been good this year.

Love, Teagan

Dear Santa,

I would like a mermaid doll for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

I would like toys. I have been a very good boy this year.

Love, Keagan

Dear Santa,

I would like matchbox cars for Christmas this year. I have been a really good boy all year.

Love, Tuck

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Layton

Dear Santa,

I would like Shopkins for Christmas this year. I have been a really good girl this year.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

I want Shopkins for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl all year.

Love, Kinley

Dear Santa,

I want a locket necklace for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, K'Lynne

Dear Santa,

I wish I could have a scooter for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.

Love, Gemma

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house with Barbie doll's for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Summer

Dear Santa,

I would like a speaker for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy.

Love, Bentley F.

Dear Santa,

I want a RC jeep for Christmas. I have been good this year.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy all year.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

I would like a horse for Christmas. I have been a very good girl this year.

Love, Emme

Dear Santa,

I want a tractor for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.

Love, Maverick

Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. I have been good all year.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I would like a mermaid LOL doll for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL house for Christmas. I have been good all year.

Love, Brinkley

Dear Santa,

I would like a Rollie my kissing puppy for Christmas. I have been good all year.

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I would like a train for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinosaur for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy all year.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I would like a pet bunny for Christmas. I have been a good boy.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy cry baby for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Aly

Dear Santa,

I would like a 4-wheeler for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

I would like a robot for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy all year.

Love, Adrian

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll for Christmas. I have been a good girl all year.

Love, Jazmine

Dear Santa,

I want a choo choo train and a giant robot. I have been good this year.

Love, Wayne

Dear Santa,

I would like a bow for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy.

Love, Zachary

Dear Santa,

I would like a Yo-Yo ball for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy this year.

Love, Cas

Dear Santa,

I would like to have an angel Barbie doll for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Eliza

Dear Santa,

I would like Shopkins for Christmas this year. I have been a very good girl this year.

Love, Jamylette

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo switch for Christmas. I have been good this year.

Love, Pharrell

Dear Santa,

I want a present under the Christmas tree this year. I would like a toy. I have been a good girl.

Love, Suzi

Dear Santa,

I would like an I-Pad for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Jade

Dear Santa,

I would like an I-Pod for Christmas this year. I have been a really good boy all year.

Love, Bentley K.

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Rheya

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed zebra for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Maycie

Dear Santa,

I want a robot and a monster truck for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa,

I want a toy robot and a Jack in the box for Christmas. I have been a good boy all year.

Love, Xander

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitty cat toy and a new radio for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.

Love, Emmie

