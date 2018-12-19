Kindergarten -- POD 2 Teachers -- Mr. Ezra Phillips, Mrs. Allison Wilkins, Ms. Ashley Clark, Mrs. Alisha Caperton and Mrs. Tamara Schroeder
Dear Santa,
I would like a Build a bear workshop for Christmas this year. I have been very good this year.
Love, Cara
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
I would like a real puppy for Christmas this year. I have been a very good girl this year.
Love, Braeley
Dear Santa,
I would like a tablet for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like Mario art supplies. I have been a very good boy this year.
Love, Dalton
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot fox to tell it what to do. I have been good this year.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot dog. I have been a really good boy this year.
Love, Cash
Dear Santa,
I would like a shark boat. I have been good this year.
Love, Caden
Dear Santa,
I would like a vending machine and a doll camper car. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Elleanor
Dear Santa,
I want an American boy doll. I also want some LOL elves. I have been good this year.
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,
I want a new baby doll for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Marlee
Dear Santa,
I would like a dog for Christmas this year. I have been good all year.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I want Power Ranger action figures for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy all year.
Love, Silas
Dear Santa,
I would like a football. I have been good this year.
Love, Brantlee
Dear Santa,
I want a black Raptor that I saw at Wal*Mart. I want a red T-Rex that can shoot out fireballs. I have been a good boy all year.
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
I would like a real cotton candy maker with the light up sticks. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Poe
Dear Santa,
I want a Batman robot and a Joker for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy.
Love, Anthony
Dear Santa,
I would like a Paw Patrol submarine with all the Paw Patrol characters in it that float in the water, too. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Link
Dear Santa,
I want the Barbie dreamhouse and the Barbie RC car for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl all year.
Love, Amity
Dear Santa,
I want a Yo-Yo for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy this year.
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
I want a red remote control car and that's all. I have been a good boy all year.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Maledy
Dear Santa,
I want a train track toy that goes by itself and tracks. I have been good this year.
Love, Garron
Dear Santa,
I want a Shopkin singing toy for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.
Love, Whitlee
Dear Santa,
I would like a mermaid blankie for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl all year.
Love, Cami
Dear Santa,
I want an electric dirt bike for Christmas. I have been good this year.
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Ariah
Dear Santa,
I want a toy for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy all year.
Love, Tony
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot toy for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.
Malachi F.
Dear Santa,
I would like a go-cart for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Asher
Dear Santa,
I want an RC car that I can control with the remote controller. I have been good all year.
Love, Lucas
Dear Santa,
I like and want an LOL doll. I have been a good girl.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I like Santa Clause. I think I want a dirt bike for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I want toy horses and I want baby doll stuff. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Makennley
Dear Santa,
I want a Star Wars lego set for Christmas. I have been good this year.
Love, Dean
Dear Santa,
I want a BB gun for Christmas this year. I also want a bow n arrow. I have been good this year.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
I want my own Christmas tree. I want my own computer. I have been good this year.
Love, Teagan
Dear Santa,
I would like a mermaid doll for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
I would like toys. I have been a very good boy this year.
Love, Keagan
Dear Santa,
I would like matchbox cars for Christmas this year. I have been a really good boy all year.
Love, Tuck
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Layton
Dear Santa,
I would like Shopkins for Christmas this year. I have been a really good girl this year.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
I want Shopkins for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl all year.
Love, Kinley
Dear Santa,
I want a locket necklace for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, K'Lynne
Dear Santa,
I wish I could have a scooter for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.
Love, Gemma
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house with Barbie doll's for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Summer
Dear Santa,
I would like a speaker for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy.
Love, Bentley F.
Dear Santa,
I want a RC jeep for Christmas. I have been good this year.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I would like a drone for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy all year.
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
I would like a horse for Christmas. I have been a very good girl this year.
Love, Emme
Dear Santa,
I want a tractor for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.
Love, Maverick
Dear Santa, I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. I have been good all year.
Love, Ryder
Dear Santa,
I would like a mermaid LOL doll for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL house for Christmas. I have been good all year.
Love, Brinkley
Dear Santa,
I would like a Rollie my kissing puppy for Christmas. I have been good all year.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I would like a train for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy all year.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I would like a pet bunny for Christmas. I have been a good boy.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy cry baby for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Aly
Dear Santa,
I would like a 4-wheeler for Christmas this year. I have been good this year.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy all year.
Love, Adrian
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll for Christmas. I have been a good girl all year.
Love, Jazmine
Dear Santa,
I want a choo choo train and a giant robot. I have been good this year.
Love, Wayne
Dear Santa,
I would like a bow for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy.
Love, Zachary
Dear Santa,
I would like a Yo-Yo ball for Christmas this year. I have been a very good boy this year.
Love, Cas
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an angel Barbie doll for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Eliza
Dear Santa,
I would like Shopkins for Christmas this year. I have been a very good girl this year.
Love, Jamylette
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch for Christmas. I have been good this year.
Love, Pharrell
Dear Santa,
I want a present under the Christmas tree this year. I would like a toy. I have been a good girl.
Love, Suzi
Dear Santa,
I would like an I-Pad for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Jade
Dear Santa,
I would like an I-Pod for Christmas this year. I have been a really good boy all year.
Love, Bentley K.
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Rheya
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed zebra for Christmas this year. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Maycie
Dear Santa,
I want a robot and a monster truck for Christmas this year. I have been a good boy.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
I want a toy robot and a Jack in the box for Christmas. I have been a good boy all year.
Love, Xander
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitty cat toy and a new radio for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Emmie
