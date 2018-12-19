50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 3 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 19, 1968

More than 60 persons, all but a few were men, turned out Thursday night for a town meeting to hear Tom Ogdon, service consultant for the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission speak.

As evidenced by a grass fire Thursday evening on the vacant lot south of Leetown Road, volunteer firemen from Pea Ridge can move in on a ferocious-looking grass fire and within a few seconds, make it look pretty silly.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 13 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1978

Pea Ridge's lame duck City Council, meeting for the last time, surprised observers by transacting city business rather than postponing all of it to the new council, though some was postponed.

Pea Ridge's new JayCee Club won five trophies at the Dec. 8 JayCee Regional meeting in Fayetteville, including the outstanding chapter of the month trophy.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 23 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 22, 1988

Although the football season is over, the Blackhawks continue to receive recognition for their fine play this year. The All-District selections, All-State selections, KURM Radio "Dream Team," and the All-Star nominations have been chosen. Pea Ridge dominated the district selections. They had eight Blackhawks make the All-District first team and eight make the second team. The Blackhawk players not only received district recognition, John Johnson and Tim Small were selected All-State and Jason Harris received honorable mention.

The week of Christmas may or may not be the best time to write about mule jumps and donkey hops, but they're on our mind. The idea about Pea Ridge's becoming the Mule Jumping Capital of the World was offered a couple of months ago following the Fall Fest where there was quite a bit of attention given to the mule jump. We received in the mail a good bit of material from the Mule and Donkey Association of American Headquartered in Denton, Texas. As far as they know, there is no town in America that claims itself to be the Mule Jumping Capital of the World. It occurred to us that if those guys represent the mule AND donkey industry, Pea Ridge might just as well take on the title of Mule Jumping and Donkey Hopping Capital of the World. Just think of it, this has the potential to improve the lot of all of us who call northeast Benton County home.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 33 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 24, 1998

Santa came early this year to the children who attend Pea Ridge Head Start. A Christmas party was given for them on Dec. 17 and as the arrival of Santa grew near, the children, sitting in a circle on the floor, almost quietly, almost patiently, began to chant, "We want Santa! We want Santa!" All was quiet as the first jingle bells was hear, and them the familiar, Ho! Ho! Ho!

The Pea Ridge City Council this month app0roved an ordinance adopting the national electric code for 1999, and amendment 101 was updated rewording the fire department ordinance. The council discussed the need for additional parking at the Emergency Services Building, and also different routes in and out of the EMS area.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 43 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2008

Fire dues increased after receiving unanimous approval from the Pea Ridge City Council at the regular meeting Dec. 16. Discussed previously at a committee of the whole meeting, the only change was that all fire dues for residents both in and outside of city limits will be the same. Dues will $48 per year; for residents inside the city limits on city water service, that will be a $4 charge per month on the water bill. Councilmen also interviewed two potential Planning Commission members. Mayor Jackie Crabtree said he considered appointing several people to the commission. There was also approval for paying City Council and Planning Commission members for their attendance in 2008; resolutions approved continuing contracts with the city attorney; approved declaring three vehicles surplus from the Water Department for sale and approved an agreement with Big Sugar to provide water service.

A rare executive session was called during Tuesday's December City Council meeting. Council members and the mayor met behind closed doors, then reconvened in open session. During the meeting, council members addressed the budget for 2009, merit raises and cost of living increases.

The land purchase for city expansion is on hold. "There are some things we're still working on," said Mayor Jackie Crabtree, "before we go back with an offer." At a special committee of the whole meeting in November, Crabtree told council members about land available for a police station and future City Hall. The land being considered has a building which could be used for the police station.

