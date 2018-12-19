NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF QUILT SHOW AND TELL Sonja Ewing (right) shows one of her quilts Tuesday Dec. 11 2018 during a quilt show and tell at the Christmas party of the "Stitched with Love" quilters group in Pea Ridge. The group formed in April and makes about 50 quilts each month that they donate to Arkansas Children's Hospital. They also make pillows and caps. The ladies welcome anyone interested in quilting and sewing to join them at 9:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St. in Pea Ridge.