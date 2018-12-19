Habitat for Humanity is constructing a house on Pace Lane and received permission for a waiver of fees at a recent City Council meeting.

Jennifer Watkins, with Sand Creek Engineering, appeared before city planners at a recent tech review meeting, asking for consideration of variances so the lot could be split into two lots providing for two houses. The lots would be smaller than the requirement for the current zoning.

"The lots are a little small," Tony Townsend, city building official, told planners.

"We want to see a variance to make the split and get a feel of what everyone thought on that," Watkins said.

Planner Karen Sherman asked Watkins whether she had contacted adjacent property owners.

"Not yet," Watkins said.

"This is the first time I've seen it as well," Townsend said.

Watkins explained that originally, she thought there would be a septic tank, but found a possibility of a sewer easement and realized they would split the lot and build two houses.

Townsend said there would have to be a shared driveway.

Construction has already begun on the first residence approved.

Watkins said other lots in the area do not meet the space requirements for the zone.

Sherman said she was not in favor of the lot split or variance and asked what the reason is to allow for a variance. Townsend said the reason Habitat wants to split the lot is the rising cost of property and affordability. Planners said decisions made are to be what's best for the city, not for financial reasons for property owners.

