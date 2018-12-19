Clifford Dover

Clifford Dover, 71, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 16, in Bradford House in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Chester, Ark., to Eugene Clifford Dover and Esther Lee Seratt.

He was a Vietnam Army veteran were he received the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edna Brown and Virginia Lamproe; and four brothers, George Dover, Lee Dover, Earl Dover and Alford Dover.

Survivors are a son, Scott Dover (Sheila) of Pea Ridge; four sisters, Catherine Johnson (Bob) of Garfield, Erma Lee Brewer (Rodney Hughes) of Bentonville, Mary Boles of California and Wanda Young of Kansas; a brother, Virl Dover (Ruth) of California; sister-in-law, Pat Dover (Earl) of California; brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson (Catherine) and Rodney Hughes (Erma Lee); numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the funeral home.

Funeral is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial is in Rogers City Cemetery.

Coin 'Bud' Earnest

Coin "Bud" Earnest, 95, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in his home surrounded by his children. He was born on Sept. 30, 1923, in Garfield, Ark., to William Tell and Nettie (Boyd) Earnest.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Crane Company in 1986.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Garvin Boyd, Ivy Autrey, Mildred Beaver and Marion Earnest; his wife, Helen Louise (Hughes) Earnest; an infant son, Michael L. Earnest; and his companion, Grace Green.

Survivors are his son, William Thomas Earnest; his daughters, Beth Trentham (Vern Gobble), Margy Kincy (Gene), Ellen Hoofard (Jim) and Kathy Earnest; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to Hospice Compassus, 2650 E. 32nd Street Suite 100, Joplin, MO 64804.

Arrangements were under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Sue Ellen Easter

Sue Ellen Easter, 79, of Gateway, Ark., died Dec. 15, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born June 7, 1939, in Heavener, Okla., to Vada Jackson and Essie Faye Benson Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvie James Easter; brothers, Raymond, V.J. and James Wilson; and a sister, Lucy Warner.

Survivors are her children, Pamela McGuire of Garfield, Ark., Dennis Easter of Rogers, Ark., Jackie Easter of Gateway, Karen Johnson of Seligman, Mo., Terry Easter of Rogers and James Easter of Gateway; her siblings, Bill Wilson, Loretta Martin and Fonda McGarrah; 21 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in the Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, in Christ For The World, 1221 E. New Hope, Rogers, with interment in the Pratt Cemetery, Garfield.

Christian Michael Hobkirk

Christian Michael Hobkirk, 32, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in his home. He was born June 19, 1986, in Rogers, Ark., to Barry Beckwith and Ruby Ann Hobkirk.

He worked for Wal-Mart as a personal shopper. He was an x-box champion player and was a huge New England Patriots fan. He loved being with his friends, and visiting with his nieces and nephews, Brianna, Hunter, Kyree, Bella, Kole, Keilan, Kaleb, Piper, Lucas and Mia.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Stroman.

Survivors are his father, Barry Beckwith (Kathy) of Rogers; his mother, Ruby Beckwith (Trey Pierce) of Pineville, Mo.; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Linda Hobkirk of Pea Ridge; paternal grandmother, Doris Stroman of Rogers; two brothers, Kent Bonneville of Rogers and Edward Pierce of Pineville, Mo.; four sisters, Jennifer Reynoso (Diego) of Bentonville, Ark., Nicolette Hackett (Ryan) of Washburn, Mo., Erin Pierce of Pineville and Amber Newman (Robert) of Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, in New Life Fellowship Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements are with Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Kathryn Marie Monroe

Kathryn Marie Monroe, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2018, in Promenade Health and Rehab in Rogers, Ark. She was born Jan. 4, 1957, in Columbus, Ga., to Daniel Joseph Costello and Nellie Frances Young Costello.

She married Robert Scott Monroe on June 1, 2004, and worked as a registered nurse in Tyler, Texas, and the Benton County Health Department. She liked making scented candles and loved to watch do-it-yourself shows on television.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Robert of the home; a son, Timothy Raxter and wife, Ashley of Athens, Texas; a daughter, Kristen Raxter-Rogers of Athens, Texas; a step-daughter, Chandra Taylor and husband Matthew of Bentonville, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 19, before the service at the funeral home.

Graveside service is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

William Michael Moon

William Michael Moon, 96, of, Pea Ridge died Dec. 16, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Jan. 25, 1922, in Gould, Okla., to George Washington Moon and Ema Leona Parrish Moon.

He married Jacqueline Regnary on Feb. 21, 1950, and was a wheat farmer in Kansas for many years. He retired from the United States Air Force, having served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He was a Purple Heart recipient and was a member of the OSI unit (special agent) in the Air Force. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wellington, Kan., and attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and five brothers.

Survivors are his wife Jacqueline of the home; a son, Mike Moon and wife Alisha of Rogers; a grandson, Reagan Moon of Rogers; and a sister, Jenny Hawk of Tulsa, Okla.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, in Fayetteville National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

