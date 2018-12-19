Kindergarten -- POD-1 Teachers -- Ms. Beth Ash, Mrs. Danelle Bounds, Mrs. Amber Bowen and Mrs. Rica Shackelford

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a Barbie doll. I need a Christmas headband. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Stacie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a hoverboard. I need an ef. I'll wear a watch. I'll read a Christmas book with Santa and reindeer in it. Merry Christmas!

Love, Reed

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a Baby Alive. I need a little Christmas tree. I'll read an Ariel book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ruby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a Hatchimo. I need a tablet. I'll wear a shirt. read The Gingerbread Man. Merry Christmas! Love, Zachery

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want an American Girl changing table. I need a new friend. I'll wear a dress. I'll read a Santa book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Mary-Kate

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want Transformers. I need nothing. I'll wear a Flash shirt. I'll read a superhero book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a Barbie dream house. I need make-up. I'll wear a JoJo bow dress and a JoJo bow on it with sparkles. I'll read a JoJo book. I like Santa lots! Merry Christmas!

Love, Breeley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want an iphoneX. I need a golden necklace. I'll wear elf shorts. I'll read a book. Merry Christmas! Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want an iphoneX. I need a book. I'll wear Christmas shorts. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Archer

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a toy car for Barbie to ride in. I need earrings. I'll wear a Santa dress with Santa and his elves on it. I'll read a Santa book. I love you Santa forever! Merry Christmas!

Love, Allison

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a toy doll house. I need a make-up set. I'll wear a superhero princess dress that comes with a bow. I'll read a superhero princess fairy book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Alivia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want Scratch the dinosaur. I need a transformer. I'll wear an awesome shirt. I'll read a superhero book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Weldon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a motorcycle. I need a truck. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a book. Merry Christmas! Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a brand-new tablet. I need Christmas lights. I'll wear a sweater with two Christmas trees and a Christmas hat like my cousin has. I'll read Christmas books. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ember

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a baby doll. I need a Christmas bow. I'll wear a Christmas dress. I'll read a book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a bow and arrow set with a target. I need a butterfly protector so I can look at butterflies without scaring them off. I'll wear a Santa shirt. I'll read Santa books. Merry Christmas!

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a Barbie house. I need a pumpkin. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Karman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want an iPhone X. I need a tablet. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like sports stuff.

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Blue the Raptor shirt. Merry Christmas.

Love, Caden

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like Barbie dolls.

Love, Kaydence

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a boogie board. I like Christmas.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control pterodactyl. I like your reindeers.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a BB gun. I like Christmas.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I have been fine this year. For Christmas I would like the LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise. Merry Christmas!

Love, Anna

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like an X Box. I will make you cookies every Christmas day.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie bream Camper. You are good, I like you.

Love, Kamryn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Princess Palace. I like your reindeers.

Love, Ireland

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a big Hatchimal egg. I love you.

Love, Brenlie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a wheelie tie fast fast car. I really want a tooth to fall out.

Love, Weston

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a toy.

Love, Dayton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll. I love you.

Love, Bristen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like LOL dolls. Thank you.

Love, Alia

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like an RC car, and it's a big one. Happy Birthday to you on your birthday.

Love, Eithyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like Halo megablocks.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control car. I love you.

Love, Dylann

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun. I love you so, so much.

Love, S.J.

Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want lots of LOL Dolls, I need more boots, I'll wear a winter hat, I'll read Pete the Cat and Merry Christmas.

Love, Brooke

Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want Anna from Frozen, I need clothes, I'll wear shoes, I'll read biscuit books.

Merry Christmas.

Love, Aliyah

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a brother, I need new clothes, I'll wear fireman stuff, I'll read cop books. Merry Christmas.

Love, Brentley

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a Barbie pool, shopkins. I need a baby bed, I'll wear a dress I'll read about dogs

Merry Christmas.

Love, Brianna

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a ride on toy, I need food, chicken salad, cheese-its, macaroni. I'll wear shorts and tall socks (a phone), I'll read fort nite books Merry Christmas.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want LOL dolls, I need LOL clothes, I'll wear My Little Pony clothes I'll read biscuit books, Merry Christmas.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a dirt bike, I need boots, I'll wear PJs, I'll read Santa Books, Merry Christmas. Love, Colin

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a robot unicorn need a new scarf, I'll wear some snow boots, I'll read a funny unicorn book, Merry Christmas.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want new Barbie glasses because mine keep breaking I need a toy my mom taked a picture of, I'll wear another clothes and new shoes, I'll read the books at our house! Merry Christmas.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a bat bot I need a long sleeve shirt, I'll wear a jacket, I'll read mine craft and fort nite books. Merry Christmas.

Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want a nerf gun, 1 need new hunting boots, I'll wear snow boots and clothes for the snow, I'll read Superman books, Merry Christmas.

Love, Kameron

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a drum set, I need some socks, I'll wear boots, I'll read bear books (by Karma Wilson). Merry Christmas.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a remote control helicopter, I need a coat, I'll wear shoes, I'll read an alligator book, Merry Christmas.

Love, Nickolas

Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want a stuffed animal, I need toilet paper, I'll wear a dress, I'll read unicorn stories.

Merry Christmas.

Love, Sarafine

Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want a unicorn stuffed animal, I need some warm clothes, I'll wear new pants, I'll read a unicorn book. Merry Christmas.

Love, Tiffany

Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a Christmas tree, I need clothes, I'll wear a dress, I'll read Mittens goes to school

Merry Christmas.

Love, Vilana

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want some paint and a Mickey Mouse that talks. I love you, Santa.

Love, Gabe

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a toy turtle and a Roblox play set. Thank you.

Love, Dalton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a cash register and a build apartment. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a girl Legos set and some friendship bracelets. I love you, Santa.

Love, Kylie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a squishy cookie and some new clothes. I love you, Santa.

Love, Gracee

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Schleich horse and a blue raptor Lego set. Thank you.

Love, McKinley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Barbie and a sweater.

Love, Riselee Ann

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent this year. I want a pet turtle. Thank you.

Love, Hank

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Barbie doll and a stroller. I love you, Santa.

Love, Lola

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Baby Alive doll.

Love, Kyla

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a lot of makeup and a purse. I love you, Santa.

Love, Roxy

Dear Santa,

I have been super good this year. I want a Barbie set and some baby doll toys. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Kamry

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a Transformer. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Colter

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want some friendship bracelets. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Olivia R.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want some books and a toy car. Thank you, Santa.

Love Anthoney

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent this year. I want a bracelet maker and an alicorn. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Olivia S.

Dear Santa,

I have been super good this year. I would like a Sea Patrol and a Hot Wheels crash track set. I love you, Santa.

Love, Phoenix

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch game with Mario Cart 8 and a remote control car. Thank you, Santa. Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

I have been excellent this year. I want a bouncy house and some paint. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Johnothan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Batman Lego set and a Razor Sparks scooter. I love you, Santa.

Love, Kaden

Community on 12/19/2018