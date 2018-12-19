Kindergarten -- POD-1 Teachers -- Ms. Beth Ash, Mrs. Danelle Bounds, Mrs. Amber Bowen and Mrs. Rica Shackelford
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Barbie doll. I need a Christmas headband. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Stacie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a hoverboard. I need an ef. I'll wear a watch. I'll read a Christmas book with Santa and reindeer in it. Merry Christmas!
Love, Reed
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Baby Alive. I need a little Christmas tree. I'll read an Ariel book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ruby
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Hatchimo. I need a tablet. I'll wear a shirt. read The Gingerbread Man. Merry Christmas! Love, Zachery
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want an American Girl changing table. I need a new friend. I'll wear a dress. I'll read a Santa book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mary-Kate
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want Transformers. I need nothing. I'll wear a Flash shirt. I'll read a superhero book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Barbie dream house. I need make-up. I'll wear a JoJo bow dress and a JoJo bow on it with sparkles. I'll read a JoJo book. I like Santa lots! Merry Christmas!
Love, Breeley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want an iphoneX. I need a golden necklace. I'll wear elf shorts. I'll read a book. Merry Christmas! Love, Maverick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want an iphoneX. I need a book. I'll wear Christmas shorts. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Archer
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a toy car for Barbie to ride in. I need earrings. I'll wear a Santa dress with Santa and his elves on it. I'll read a Santa book. I love you Santa forever! Merry Christmas!
Love, Allison
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a toy doll house. I need a make-up set. I'll wear a superhero princess dress that comes with a bow. I'll read a superhero princess fairy book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Alivia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want Scratch the dinosaur. I need a transformer. I'll wear an awesome shirt. I'll read a superhero book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Weldon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a motorcycle. I need a truck. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a book. Merry Christmas! Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a brand-new tablet. I need Christmas lights. I'll wear a sweater with two Christmas trees and a Christmas hat like my cousin has. I'll read Christmas books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ember
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a baby doll. I need a Christmas bow. I'll wear a Christmas dress. I'll read a book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a bow and arrow set with a target. I need a butterfly protector so I can look at butterflies without scaring them off. I'll wear a Santa shirt. I'll read Santa books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a Barbie house. I need a pumpkin. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Karman
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want an iPhone X. I need a tablet. I'll wear a Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cash
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like sports stuff.
Love, Jase
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Blue the Raptor shirt. Merry Christmas.
Love, Caden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like Barbie dolls.
Love, Kaydence
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a boogie board. I like Christmas.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control pterodactyl. I like your reindeers.
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a BB gun. I like Christmas.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been fine this year. For Christmas I would like the LOL Surprise Bigger Surprise. Merry Christmas!
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like an X Box. I will make you cookies every Christmas day.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie bream Camper. You are good, I like you.
Love, Kamryn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a Princess Palace. I like your reindeers.
Love, Ireland
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a big Hatchimal egg. I love you.
Love, Brenlie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a wheelie tie fast fast car. I really want a tooth to fall out.
Love, Weston
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a toy.
Love, Dayton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a baby doll. I love you.
Love, Bristen
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like LOL dolls. Thank you.
Love, Alia
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like an RC car, and it's a big one. Happy Birthday to you on your birthday.
Love, Eithyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like Halo megablocks.
Love, Grayson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control car. I love you.
Love, Dylann
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun. I love you so, so much.
Love, S.J.
Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want lots of LOL Dolls, I need more boots, I'll wear a winter hat, I'll read Pete the Cat and Merry Christmas.
Love, Brooke
Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want Anna from Frozen, I need clothes, I'll wear shoes, I'll read biscuit books.
Merry Christmas.
Love, Aliyah
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a brother, I need new clothes, I'll wear fireman stuff, I'll read cop books. Merry Christmas.
Love, Brentley
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a Barbie pool, shopkins. I need a baby bed, I'll wear a dress I'll read about dogs
Merry Christmas.
Love, Brianna
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a ride on toy, I need food, chicken salad, cheese-its, macaroni. I'll wear shorts and tall socks (a phone), I'll read fort nite books Merry Christmas.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want LOL dolls, I need LOL clothes, I'll wear My Little Pony clothes I'll read biscuit books, Merry Christmas.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a dirt bike, I need boots, I'll wear PJs, I'll read Santa Books, Merry Christmas. Love, Colin
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a robot unicorn need a new scarf, I'll wear some snow boots, I'll read a funny unicorn book, Merry Christmas.
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want new Barbie glasses because mine keep breaking I need a toy my mom taked a picture of, I'll wear another clothes and new shoes, I'll read the books at our house! Merry Christmas.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a bat bot I need a long sleeve shirt, I'll wear a jacket, I'll read mine craft and fort nite books. Merry Christmas.
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want a nerf gun, 1 need new hunting boots, I'll wear snow boots and clothes for the snow, I'll read Superman books, Merry Christmas.
Love, Kameron
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a drum set, I need some socks, I'll wear boots, I'll read bear books (by Karma Wilson). Merry Christmas.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a remote control helicopter, I need a coat, I'll wear shoes, I'll read an alligator book, Merry Christmas.
Love, Nickolas
Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want a stuffed animal, I need toilet paper, I'll wear a dress, I'll read unicorn stories.
Merry Christmas.
Love, Sarafine
Dear Santa for Christmas this year...I want a unicorn stuffed animal, I need some warm clothes, I'll wear new pants, I'll read a unicorn book. Merry Christmas.
Love, Tiffany
Dear Santa for Christmas this year... I want a Christmas tree, I need clothes, I'll wear a dress, I'll read Mittens goes to school
Merry Christmas.
Love, Vilana
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want some paint and a Mickey Mouse that talks. I love you, Santa.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a toy turtle and a Roblox play set. Thank you.
Love, Dalton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a cash register and a build apartment. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a girl Legos set and some friendship bracelets. I love you, Santa.
Love, Kylie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a squishy cookie and some new clothes. I love you, Santa.
Love, Gracee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Schleich horse and a blue raptor Lego set. Thank you.
Love, McKinley
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Barbie and a sweater.
Love, Riselee Ann
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent this year. I want a pet turtle. Thank you.
Love, Hank
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Barbie doll and a stroller. I love you, Santa.
Love, Lola
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Baby Alive doll.
Love, Kyla
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a lot of makeup and a purse. I love you, Santa.
Love, Roxy
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year. I want a Barbie set and some baby doll toys. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Kamry
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want a Transformer. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Colter
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want some friendship bracelets. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Olivia R.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want some books and a toy car. Thank you, Santa.
Love Anthoney
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent this year. I want a bracelet maker and an alicorn. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Olivia S.
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year. I would like a Sea Patrol and a Hot Wheels crash track set. I love you, Santa.
Love, Phoenix
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch game with Mario Cart 8 and a remote control car. Thank you, Santa. Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
I have been excellent this year. I want a bouncy house and some paint. Thank you, Santa.
Love, Johnothan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Batman Lego set and a Razor Sparks scooter. I love you, Santa.
Love, KadenCommunity on 12/19/2018
Print Headline: Letters to Santa