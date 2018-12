Blackhawk players selected to the corresponding awards at the 1-4A Conference Football Meeting, according to Blackhawk head football coach Stephen Neal were:

Honorable Mention All-Conference:

• Mason Harwell

• Trevon McDonald

• Peyton Galbraith

• Arnoldo Rascon

1-4A All-Conference:

• Tristin Brewer

• Carson Rhine

• Justin Koon

• Dalton Nesbitt

• Cooper Ferguson

• Brayden Ralph

• Phillip Brown

• Toby Dunning

All-State:

• Mike Mahoney

