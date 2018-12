District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Gracious Gift Barber, 33, disorderly conduct, guilty

Courtney N. Barnum, 32, driving on suspended drivers license-DWI, guilty

Mariah Burrow, 31, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Charles David Caldwell, 67, illegal dumping or littering, nol prossed; junkyard, salvage yard, or auto graveyard, nol prossed

Leon Earl Campbell, 32, failure to appear, guilty

Evan D. Caston, 27, possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dacoda J. Cobb, 27, careless and prohibited driving, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; intent to defraud a drug test, nol prossed

Lester Dale Dover, 47, battery, nol prossed; obstructing government operations, nol prossed

Alan Joseph Fletcher, 54, violation of a no contact order, guilty

Tina C. Fletcher, 43, violation of a no contact order, guilty

Jimmie D. Frazier, 53, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty

Amy M. Freidenberger, 34, driving while intoxicated, guilty; intent to defraud a drug test, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Angela Michelle Goetz, 38, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Dale R. Gonce, 53, assault on family or household member, dismissed

Rhiann Hernandez, 37, drug paraphernalia, guilty; harassment, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Sheldon Herring, 28, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jesse B. Jouett, 31, speeding, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Kaylin K. Kerley, 18, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Nathan Lee Miller, 29, criminal mischief, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; intent to defraud a drug test, guilty

Kimberly Napier, 33, theft of property, guilty

Charlee D. Newton, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Juan J. Nova-Bautista, 24, speeding, guilty

Chris L. Perryman, 40, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no seat belt, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of open container, nol prossed

Ryne E. Prince, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty

Shiloh E. Scalzi, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Guadalupe Torres, 39, no or expired drivers license, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Aron C. Tuszynski, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jason D. Verzani, 40, speeding, guilty

Trevor M. Warren, 28, parking in handicapped zone, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Richard Washburn, 41, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty

Jerrod D. Wynne, 31, disorderly conduct, guilty

Kody J. Younger, 25, careless and prohibited driving, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

