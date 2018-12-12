Photograph submitted Pea Ridge Police Officer Brian Stamps was named Officer of the Year and presented the award at the Pea Ridge Police Department Christmas dinner Saturday, Dec. 1, by Capt. Chris Olson, interim chief. "Officer First Class Brian Stamps was voted as Officer of the Year by his peers. He always puts in extra work and effort in attempting to solve cases and get closure for victims in his cases. He continues to grow and learn as a law enforcement officer including taking on the added responsibility of being a K-9 handler this year," Olson said. "We are very proud to have Officer First Class Brian Stamps as an integral part of the Pea Ridge Police Department family."