Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Nov. 9

Pea Ridge Intermediate School

1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite A, Pea Ridge

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Super Donut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite G, Pea Ridge

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen sausage was not being thawed in accordance with established methods. The drain under the three compartment sink was missing a protective grate cover.

