Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Nov. 9
Pea Ridge Intermediate School
1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Pizza Hut
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite A, Pea Ridge
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Super Donut
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite G, Pea Ridge
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Frozen sausage was not being thawed in accordance with established methods. The drain under the three compartment sink was missing a protective grate cover.General News on 12/12/2018
Print Headline: Restaurant inspections