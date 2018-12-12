50 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 12, 1968

In its final monthly meeting of the present council, the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday night approved the paying of city bills for the month, voted to retain Finis Wood another year to handle assessments for the local sewer district, voted to reimburse an individual for costs of using a local building on election day, agreed to fence in city property around the water tank, passed an ordinance to have percolator tests on new septic tanks in the city, and took a long, hard look at a parcel of land owned by the city. The mayor announced that installation for the newly elected City Council will be held at the regular monthly meeting. To be installed, along with re-elected councilmen will be two new aldermen, and a new city recorder.

All interested citizens who call Pea Ridge home, in or out of the invisible line that makes up the city limits, are reminded of the town meeting at the Pea Ridge School Cafeteria. A representative of the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission will be here to discuss ways of meeting the town's requirements in attracting industry to Pea Ridge. Contrary to one popular belief of the past few days, there is no obligation on the part of anyone attending the meeting. In fact, those here who would like to see this town obtain some light industry to provide jobs for Pea Ridgians are simply asked -- indeed, urged and begged -- to be present to help impress upon the speaker's mind that Pea Ridge would like to be remembered by the AIDC when it comes up with an industry looking for a location.

Larry Carter Construction Co. of Fayetteville was the low bidder on the proposed new addition to the Pea Ridge Elementary School. He is expected to be awarded the contract at the next regular meeting of the School Board on Dec. 23. Carter's bid was $32,894. A total of three bids were submitted on the project. The sealed bids were opened Thursday night in a meeting that was a continuation of the date originally set for the bid opening on Nov. 19. The continuation was held in order to attract more bidders on the project, school superintendent Andrew Widener said.

Traditionally, the boys of Pea Ridge have been attracted to the gushing spring a few hundred yards north of the school campus that head Otter Creek. However, parents should warn their boys that a live 220 volt wire likes on the ground at the site of the spring. This fact was mentioned at last week's City Council meeting in a discussion involving city land near the spring. Youngsters playing there after a rain might well suffer a serious shock.

40 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1978

Backstops for the playing fields, landscaping for the main entrance and eastern perimeter of the park and parking restrictions were considered by the Pea Ridge Park Commission at its December meeting Thursday evening at Harps Pharmacy. The commission also accepted a proposal made by Kathy Knox to seek costs of cordoning off park areas to restrict parking. Ample parking areas are provided at the park, but commissioners have sometimes been dismayed to find cars and other vehicles inside the playground and picnic areas, after the drivers had moved the railroad tie barriers along the parking areas. It was proposed that steel posts be installed through which cable could run to form a continuous barrier.

In an unusually slow day, Pea Ridge City Court Monday handled only $80 in time payments on fines and another $20, approximately, in forfeitures. In one case, involving two charges, the defendant was found guilty of being in actual control of a vehicle while intoxicated, and guilty of driving to the left of the center line. Two forfeitures cases; one case dismissed; two trial dates set and one bond forfeiture.

""We're in a tough basketball conference," said Jim Roe, basketball coach at Pea Ridge High school, "with five, maybe six teams, equally strong, including our own, who could win the conference." Concerning his current team, Roe observed "I've been blessed with some good kids since I've been here and I'll have more. They're gentlemen and they're good sports." Roe noted that he has 13 members on the team: one senior, two sophomores and the rest juniors -- "promises to be another good team next year with so many returning," he added.

30 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 15, 1988

Amendments to the annual city budget, an increase in the ambulance service fee, and a Christmas bonus increase were a few of the subjects discussed and voted on at last week's Pea Ridge City Council meeting.Three amendments to the annual budget which would make slight changes within the budget but not have an effect on the bottom line were unanimously passed by the council. Fire Chief Jerry Collins presented a proposal to the council which would raise the ambulance service fee from a base rate of $40 plus $1 per mile to $60 plus $1 per mile to cover the overhead and operating costs. The council unanimously passed the proposal.

The Pea Ridge School Board voted to have an attorney write a letter to the contractor who paved the school parking lot after the superintendent said that cracks were found. Superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said at Tuesday night's School Board meeting that he had made several phone calls to the contractor regarding the cracks. Higginbottom said that he has not heard from the contractor. A check in the amount of $1580.15 was presented to Higginbottom for the roof fund which is now $20,693.46. Most all of the roof work is completed. Contractors are currently working on the final improvements to the front of the gymnasium.

Pea Ridge grocer David Montgomery has been named to the Advisory Board of the Bank of Pea Ridge. The announcement was made by bank president Greg Reed. Reed said, "We feel that Dave's business management abilities and his knowledge of the area will be an asset to the bank and its customers. He is a member of the Pea Ridge Lions Club and served three terms as president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce. He has also been active on Pea Ridge school advisory councils."

20 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 17, 1998

The Pea Ridge School Board approved Monday night the purchase of 10 new computers for the elementary school. The board also approved the expansion of the local area computer network system and accepted a bid of $27,500 from Impact Learning System. Due to large enrollment numbers, a fifth kindergarten class was added.

Pea Ridge High School's November teacher of the month, Retta Zumwalt, comes by her love for teaching honestly. Her parents were teachers. Her grandparents were teachers. Mrs. Zumwalt said, "I always intended to teach since I was able to reach out and get a book. I can't remember not wanting to be a teacher." Mrs. Zumwalt, who teachers world and American History at Pea Ridge, said, "I like kids and history, so to me it's I want to share my enthusiasm with them." She said, "This is starting my sixth year in Pea Ridge."

Out on Miser road east of Pea Ridge, Christmas at one home is vastly different this year from last year. Last year, it was just Larry Wilson and his wife, Marian Ybarra. This year, the house also is home to Ybarra's four nephews and niece. The mother of all four is a younger sister to Marian, who had never see the younger children until September. That was when Marian and Larry's two-month struggle to adopt the brothers and sister reached the state where the children actually arrived from Nevada. What Marian most wants to say is how much cooperation and help she and Larry have received from so many. "Oh, I better not try to name everyone because I might leave some out." she said. She stressed her feeling that this is a wonderful community, school and area to live.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2008

Pea Ridge residents stepped up to the plate and won a challenge while benefiting needy families in northwest Arkansas. Benton County Sheriff's Office Captain Mike Jones issued a challenge to Pea Ridge Police Chief Tim Ledbetter Tuesday. Jones challenged Ledbetter which barrel would be filled first -- the one at Marvin's IGA or the one at First and Cherry streets in Rogers. By Wednesday morning, the barrel at Marvin's was over-flowing. By Wednesday afternoon, it had been emptied and the food taken to the food bank.

Wrapping up the city's financial business, City Council members met Tuesday night to consider the city's budget, address paying Council and Planning Commission members and consider cost of living increases and year end merit awards for city employees. Other items on this month's agenda included adopting the state fire protection code, increasing fire dues, consider the adoption of two new Planning Commission members, a utility agreement with Big Sugar, declaring three vehicles from the Water Department for surplus and discussing the Weston Street and water/sewer line projects.

School Board members denied transfer requests and approved a millage rollback at the December meeting Thursday. Citing near capacity enrollment, Pea Ridge School Board members denied transfers into the district upon the recommendation by Mike Van Dyke, school superintendent. Board members also approved the district's funding of a share of a tornado safe room to be built on school property with both federal and state funds.

