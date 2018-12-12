The Lady Blackhawks scored their ninth victory of the year, best in the 4A class, as they ran away from the Ozark Hillbillies 53-31. Heath Neal's charges doubled the score on their guests in the first three quarters and were never threatened.

Blakelee Winn led the early attack with a pair of buckets and a free throw. Gabby Adams and Katelyn Swope ripped 3-pointers and Hollyn Davis canned a pair of free tosses with Aidan Dayberry swishing one as Pea Ridge assumed a 14-7 lead after one period.

Things got worse for the 'Billies in the second quarter as they were outscored 17-7 to fall behind 31-17 at the break. Winn and Davis carried the offense with each player tossing in three goals, with one of Winn's a trey. Maria Socha was two for two from the line and added a goal.

The game was essentially over after the third quarter as the Lady 'Hawks outscored their former conference rival 15-8 to build an insurmountable 46-22 lead. Six 'Hawks scored as Winn hit a trey and a bucket, with Davis, Socha and Ravin Cawton adding goals. Dayberry added to the assault with a trey and Kynley Burton converted a free throw.

Adams added a goal in the fourth with Swope striking from behind the arc, and Dayberry also hitting from the field to close out the Lady 'Billies.

Winn led the scoring with Davis adding 10. Swope, Socha and Dayberry all scored 6 each, with Adams having 5 points, Cawthon 2, and Burton 1.

Sports on 12/12/2018