Hobbs State Park has offered eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake for nine years. Every cruise is different. You never know what wildlife you will see.

According to Chris Pistole, newest Hobbs State Park interpreter, "It's always great to be out on the water, and then to see the wildlife too adds special meaning to each cruise. We always expect to see bald eagles, but don't forget about the beautiful osprey, the always hungry great blue herons, the red tailed hawks, the ducks, the kingfishers, deer, turtles, and the list goes on. No one will ever be disappointed on our eagle tours."

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Ark. Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 Where: Hobbs State Park’s visitor center located on Ark. Hwy 12 Cost: All activities free except eagle cruise. Cost $10 Adults + tax, $5 + tax; Children (6-12). Call for eagle cruise reservations.

Pistole added, "We only take 18 guests at a time, so it's important that folks call the park in a timely manner to ensure that their names get on the boarding lists."

Hobbs State Park Eagle Cruise Dates Still Open

December: 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

January: 1, 4, 5 ,6 ,7, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27

February: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 plus tax; Children 6-12 $5 plus tax.

Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. For information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000.

Community on 12/12/2018