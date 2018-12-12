Two rezoning requests and two annexation requests will be considered by the Pea Ridge City Council at its regular December meeting slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, in the council room at City Hall.

Although the City Council normally meets on the third Tuesday of the month, the last meeting of the year is scheduled as late as possible to amend the budget to match the actual financial figures.

Pea Ridge City Council 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 Pea Ridge City Hall 975 Weston St.

The rezoning requests are from Diana Bone and are for property at 135 N. Davis St. to be rezoned from commercial (C-3) to multi-family residential (R-2) and for a lot at 309 S. Curtis Ave. be rezoned from agricultural (A-1) to multi-family residential (R-2). Bone has told city officials she plans to build a duplex on the lot on Curtis.

The two properties being considered for annexation are at 1938 and 1978 Slack Street, according to city clerk Sandy Button.

Items on the agenda for the Thursday, Dec. 27, meeting are:

• Res. No. 419 -- Amending a Budget for 2018

• Approve Dec. 31, 2017, City of Pea Ridge Legislative Joint Audit

• Ord. 626 -- Diana Bone rezone from A-1 to R-2

• Ord. 627 -- Diana Bone rezone from C-3 to R-2

• Ord. 628 -- Annexation John Dye

• Ord. 629 -- Annexation Scott Jacobs

City Council meetings are open to the public.

General News on 12/12/2018