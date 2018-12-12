Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love had its monthly meeting on Nov. 15, 2018, because of the bad weather earlier in the week. There were only six members present, but all had a great time visiting as they worked at cutting batting for the quilt kits. After cutting the batting there was a short meeting, a time of fellowship and refreshments.

Members discussed the upcoming Christmas Party on Dec. 11, 2018. We decided to have a Christmas Sock Exchange. Be sure to add a few extra goodies inside the socks.

For all members who want to participate, bring two to three dozen cookies and we will have a cookie exchange. Be sure and make a few copies of your cookies recipe to hand out. For members who are watching their sweet intake bring finger foods to share.

Bring your scissors to cut batting for quilt kits before our fun gift exchange .

If you are a sewer and or quilter looking for a feel good experience, come and check us out we would love to meet you.

Date change due to Christmas holiday: Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11, 2018, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge.

If you need information, call Linda at 479-531-5381 or Cinda at 479-644-9760.

Community on 12/12/2018