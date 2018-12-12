Boundless Grace Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Drive, Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial &

Pea Ridge United Methodist

Advent worship services are slated for Dec. 16 and 23.

The combined Christmas choral festival was rescheduled and is now planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St. Information: 451-8161, 553-9585 or www.bit.ly/bmumc.

There will be special Christmas Eve candlelight services at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, and at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Both congregations are asked to help fill a stocking for our children. Each Sunday during the advent season, please bring small, inexpensive items to help fill a stocking for one of our children. There will be containers located in the church to receive the items.

Information:www.bit.ly/bmumc.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

There will be a Bible study, Advent of a Savior, for Advent at 6 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Nov. 26.

For information, call 479-228-1498. The study will meet in Gateway.

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

A Christmas Eve service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. All are invited.

Wednesday night services include 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. BLAST (Bible Learners and Sharers Together), 6 p.m. youth and 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study.

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

There will be a special Christmas service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. Our children will begin our service with special Christmas music followed by our candlelight service.

Other holiday events include: Children Cookies and Caroling from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.

Share the Lovies: We are rounding up new or gently used stuffed animals (about the size of a beanie baby) to distribute to children in need this Christmas. The deadline is Dec. 16. If you have any to donate, email the church to arrange for pickup: office@newlifefellowship.ws

There is a special hour of prayer and worship at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The Ridge Community Church

Pea Ridge

There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. All are welcome.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

