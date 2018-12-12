Tuesday, Dec. 4

11:52 p.m. Cody Michael Trevathan, 29, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; DWI; refusal to submit to intoxication test; reckless driving

Wednesday, Dec. 5

3:40 p.m. Lacey Joann Dootson, 32, Pea Ridge, Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violation; contempt from Cave Springs

Thursday, Dec. 6

7:40 p.m. Leah Nichole Selee, 19, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, failure to appear from Rogers; felony failure to appear from Benton County; two counts of contempt from Bentonville

Saturday, Dec. 8

2:31 a.m. Andres Roman, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member

5:18 a.m. Ana Elvira Davila, 43, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony second degree battery; obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication - drinking in public; refusal to submit to arrest

12:01 p.m. Hailey Jo France, 24, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County

Sunday, Dec. 9

10 p.m. Ashton Blake Hill, 29, Pea ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony failure to appear from Benton County, contempt from Bentonville

