A vital step in the construction of the new wastewater treatment plant was taken by city officials at a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 4.

City Council members approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a water and sewer revenue bond in the principal amount of $2,470,000.

"Basically, we've got the $5.6 million but the bids came in so high, we had to get supplemental funds to fund the total bid amount," Ken Hayes, superintendent of the Water/Wastewater Department told city officials. "There's a 30-day referundum attached... if there are no issues, 30 days from now we can close."

The total cost of construction "inclusive of funds from fedearl and state grants and state loans will be the sum of $8,070,000, including engineering, legal costa and other expenses," according to the ordinance. The city had already approved a loan from the USDA for $5,600,000.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the company which provided the lowest bid has agreed to extend the bid for 60 days while the city "gets everything in place.

"After the 30-day referendum, all the paper work can be signed and we can get a shovel in the dirt and get this thing started," Crabtree explained.

All four council members were present and the two newly-elected council members, who will be sworn in after the first of the year, were in the audience.

In other business, the council:

• Approved an ordinance increasing pay for volunteer firefighters from $7 to $15 for each fire call response and from $7 to $10 for each EMS call response; and

• Approved a resolution accepting donation of five parcels from Volz Builders LLC in the Deer Meadows subdivision.

