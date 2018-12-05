EVENTS

Holiday Concert

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Students from the Will Bush Violin Studio in Springdale will present a concert of holiday music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The students, who range in age from children to adults, will perform Christmas hymns and carols, fiddle tunes, and classical music of the season on violin, viola, cello and guitar.

Photo Exhibit on Protest Movements

Stand Up, Speak Out Washington County, a photo exhibit exploring local protest movements, opens Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The exhibit will include historic photos of public demonstrations in Washington County over such issues as labor, education, war, civil rights, government and the environment. Stand Up, Speak Out Washington County will be on display through May 18, 2019.

Call for Collectors

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale is looking for collectors to display items from their collections during the museum's annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" open house, which is rom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

