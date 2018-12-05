TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

At far right, Miss Pea Ridge 2018 MaKenzie Shirley (who is also Miss Benton County 2018) was joined by, back row from left, Pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis, Jr. Teen Miss Pea Ridge Raegan Grace Bleything and Miss Pea Ridge Claire Hale, and, front row, from left: Miss Pea Ridge Princess Paisley Tillman, Little Miss Pea Ridge Macy Dyson and Miss Tiny Tot Addison See for the Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 1.

Flipping the switch to turn on the Christmas lights downtown Saturday night was Miss Pea Ridge 2018 MaKenzie Shirley (who is also Miss Benton County 2018).

Mayor Jackie Crabtree posed with MaKenzie Shirley, Miss Pea Ridge, and thanked the members of Beta Alpha, the organization that sponsors the annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade. Crabtree, who was just relected for a sixth term, along with long-time City Clerk Sandy Button and newly-elected council members Matt Ahart and Cody Keene were the grand marshals of the parade, according to Beta Alpha member Sandy Fletcher.

Community on 12/05/2018