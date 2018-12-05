Warrants:

• Evan D. Caston, 27, Pea Ridge, failure to appear warrants from Bentonville and Springdale and for contempt of court from Little Flock

• Leon Earl Campbell, 32, Hiwasse, contempt of court from Bentonville

• Shiloh Evans Scalzi, 37, Rogers, contempt fail to pay fines and costs

• Roy William Hamilton, 47, Lincoln, failure to appear

Monday, Nov. 26

2:50 p.m. A resident of D.J. Duvall Drive reported a stray dog had followed him home from a walk in the neighborhood. The dog was transported to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic by an employee of the Street Department. About 4:30 p.m., an employee from the vet clinic reported Vivian Brooks, 52, Noel, Mo., was there to pick up the dog. She was cited in connection with animal at large.

5:22 p.m. Police were requested to perform a welfare check on a 19-year-old male who had made threats to harm himself. The male said he didn't mean the threats.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

9:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Chitwood Street in reference to an unresponsive female. The ambulance transported the female to the hospital.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

11:59 a.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Van Dorn Street involving vehicles driven by Jacquelynn L. Drewery, 33, Pea Ridge, and Patti Lynn Wagner, 60, Pea Ridge. There were no injuries reported nor citations issued.

5:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to a state traffic accident on Slack Street near the intersection with Ross Salvage Road involving vehicles driven by Rhea L. Clark, 55, Newtonia, Mo., and Antonio Oxman, 33, Pea Ridge. There were no injuries reported nor citations issued.

10:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brittany King, 28,Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, and no proof of insurance.

Editor's note: No other police reports were available at press time.

