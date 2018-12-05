October 2018
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 Hang up/open line^1^2^22
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^9^3^65
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^5^8^84
Alarm^48^36^238
Animal bite^0^1^9
Animal call^47^30^321
Assault/ battery^2^1^18
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^3^11
Breaking or entering^1^2^35
Burglary^1^4^20
Business check^1^1^10
Civil call^38^41^332
Commercial fire alarm^1^0^4
Criminal mischief^5^6^47
Death investigation^0^2^4
Disturbance^16^14^99
Emergency message^0^0^3
Environmental^0^0^4
Extra patrol^3^3^32
Follow up^29^20^210
Fraud/forgery^3^2^35
Gun shots^0^1^5
Harassment/harassing communications^7^4^35
Investigation^15^15^106
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^8
Lost/found property^3^6^35
Missing person adult^0^1^5
Missing person juvenile^0^0^2
Motorist assist^10^15^113
MVC w/ entrapment^3^0^4
MVC w/ injury^0^2^45
MVC wo/ injury^8^9^86
Narcotics investigation^2^2^7
Noise complaint^3^7^34
Other^12^3^87
Overdose^0^2^9
Prowler^2^0^6
Public assist^0^4^16
Rape/sexual assault^0^1^5
Reckless driver^12^15^132
Residential structure fire^1^1^9
Road hazard^4^3^22
Runaway^1^3^22
Sex offender investigation^7^1^11
Stolen vehicle^1^0^6
Suspicious circumstance^35^47^369
Theft^10^14^85
Threats^1^5^20
Traffic stop^256^244^2199
Trespassing^2^1^10
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^3^7
Unlock^0^1^1
Warrant service/felony^1^2^14
Warrant service/misdemeanor^57^35^370
Welfare check^19^12^103
Total^685^638^5591
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^24^252
Citations-^24^213
Warnings-^1^29
Warrant arrests-^42^416
City ordinance-^8^72
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD"
Citations-^23^417
Warnings-^201^1465
Verbal-^6^45
City ordinance-^3^98
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^7^88
Warrant arrests-^1^38
Total arrests^111^845
New cases^82^936
Traffic stops^160^1745
Editor's note: A new monthly reporting form was created by Police Department officials. This form will reflect the previous month's calls each reporting period.
