October 2018

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 Hang up/open line^1^2^22

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^9^3^65

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^5^8^84

Alarm^48^36^238

Animal bite^0^1^9

Animal call^47^30^321

Assault/ battery^2^1^18

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^3^11

Breaking or entering^1^2^35

Burglary^1^4^20

Business check^1^1^10

Civil call^38^41^332

Commercial fire alarm^1^0^4

Criminal mischief^5^6^47

Death investigation^0^2^4

Disturbance^16^14^99

Emergency message^0^0^3

Environmental^0^0^4

Extra patrol^3^3^32

Follow up^29^20^210

Fraud/forgery^3^2^35

Gun shots^0^1^5

Harassment/harassing communications^7^4^35

Investigation^15^15^106

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^8

Lost/found property^3^6^35

Missing person adult^0^1^5

Missing person juvenile^0^0^2

Motorist assist^10^15^113

MVC w/ entrapment^3^0^4

MVC w/ injury^0^2^45

MVC wo/ injury^8^9^86

Narcotics investigation^2^2^7

Noise complaint^3^7^34

Other^12^3^87

Overdose^0^2^9

Prowler^2^0^6

Public assist^0^4^16

Rape/sexual assault^0^1^5

Reckless driver^12^15^132

Residential structure fire^1^1^9

Road hazard^4^3^22

Runaway^1^3^22

Sex offender investigation^7^1^11

Stolen vehicle^1^0^6

Suspicious circumstance^35^47^369

Theft^10^14^85

Threats^1^5^20

Traffic stop^256^244^2199

Trespassing^2^1^10

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^1^3^7

Unlock^0^1^1

Warrant service/felony^1^2^14

Warrant service/misdemeanor^57^35^370

Welfare check^19^12^103

Total^685^638^5591

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^24^252

Citations-^24^213

Warnings-^1^29

Warrant arrests-^42^416

City ordinance-^8^72

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD"

Citations-^23^417

Warnings-^201^1465

Verbal-^6^45

City ordinance-^3^98

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^7^88

Warrant arrests-^1^38

Total arrests^111^845

New cases^82^936

Traffic stops^160^1745

•••

Editor's note: A new monthly reporting form was created by Police Department officials. This form will reflect the previous month's calls each reporting period.

General News on 12/05/2018