The annual Christmas parade is sponsored by Beta Alpha.

"Thank you to the entire community for coming out to watch and participate in the Christmas parade," Sandy Fletcher, with Beta Alpha, said.

"It gets bigger and better every year! We appreciate your enthusiasm and your hard work on all the entries! A special thank you to Mayor Crabtree and Sandy Button for being our bake off judges and to Mayor Crabtree, Sandy Button, Matt Ahart and Cody Keene for being our parade grand marshals."

Parade winners were Best Theme: Logue Electric; Best Children's: Boys and Girls Club; Best Religious: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church; and Best Equestrian: Brandy's Boutique,

Beta Alpha sponsored a new event this year -- a bake off contest. Winners were Junior division Cakes: Bradley Ewald; Senior division Cakes: Wendy Pruitt; and Senior division Pies: Sherry Glanton.

City officials and business leaders hosted a drawing with local businesses donating items. Winners of drawing were: Angie Spicer, Blackhawk beanie and headband from Farmers Insurance; Charlotte Atkins, $25 gift certificate from Brandy's Boutique; Connie McDaniel, four Christmas coasters, Signs and Designs; Gary Zielke, TBD, TH Rogers; Jamin Manues, $25 gift certificate, Ace; Jim Arnold & Betsy Heckman, meal deal, Simple Simon's; Kolla Bunting, $10 gift certificate, Tocking Time Bakery; Linda Schooley, $50 gift certificate, bkpuckettmemories; Polly Razuri, $10 gift certificate, Tocking Time Bakery; Samantha Hamilton, 4-foot fresh garland, WallFlower Farm; Susie Lewsoder, $25 gift certificate, Neighborhood Market; Betty Easley, $25 gift certificate, Webbs; Weston Rucker, cooler, Shelter Insurance; Margie Keene, one gift basket, Solutions by M&P; Joe Carlson, $25 mug, Handmade Creations; Jay Conner, $15 manicure, Pea Ridge Nails; Margaret Keene, $10 jewelry, Caila's $5 Bling; Tammie Oliver, gift certificate for one custom shirt, Solutions by M&P; and Ronald Booth, Freds.

Community on 12/05/2018