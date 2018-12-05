Blackhawk senior Tyler O'Dell signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas.

O'Dell said he hopes to become an occupational therapist and wants to play professional baseball. HE would love to play for the Yankees.

Offensive Stats Games^Runs^Hits^Dbls^Triples^HRs^SB^RBI^Avg. 63^62^61^16^4^7^10^58^391 Pitching Games^Wins^Losses^Saves^Strike outs^ERA 24^13^5^1^139^1.94

He has played baseball since he was 5 and played travel ball since he was 10. He also played summer ball with Perfect Timing.

"We're very proud of Tyler," Matt Easterling, Blackhawk baseball coach, said. "We are excited to see what this year has in store for him."

Former Blackhawk baseball coach John E. King said: "His stats and abilities speak for themselves when you look at his batting average and pitching... he's one of the best we've had at Pea Ridge."

"We are always excited to see a young man who has put in a lot of time and effort and have it pay off. He's stuck with his goals," King said.

O'Dell was named All Conference in 2017 and to both All Conference and All State in 2018.

Sports on 12/05/2018