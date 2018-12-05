The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newsroom in Springdale will move into the paper's main office at 212 N. East Ave. in Fayetteville.

The move will be effective Dec. 17. As a result, the Springdale office at 2560 N. Lowell Road will close. Customers can visit the paper at the Fayetteville location, at the Bella Vista Weekly Vista office, or the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader office.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette locations (as of Dec. 17) Main office 212 N. East Ave., Fayetteville, 72702 Bella Vista Weekly Vista 13026 Frontage Road, Bentonville, 72712 Siloam Springs Herald-Leader 151 U.S. 412 East, Suite B, Siloam Springs, 72761 NWADG print publications: • The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette • The Weekly Vista, Bella Vista • The Siloam Springs Herald-Leader • The Westside Eagle Observer • The Pea Ridge Times • The Washington County Enterprise-Leader • The McDonald County Press • LaPrensa Libre • Hawgs Illustrated magazine • Kids Mag • Ozark Living Digital publications: • nwaonline.com • WholeHogSprings.com • Freeweekly.com • Getoutintheozarks.com

Customers also can call (800) 641-6882 for circulation or (479) 442-1700 for the newsroom, advertising or the business office. Customers also can visit the website at nwaonline.com.

Mail correspondence, including letters to the editor, can be sent to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, Ark. 72702.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will continue to be printed at the primary plant at 119 S. Dixieland Road in Lowell. The office space in the Springdale building -- 26,000 square feet -- will be made available for lease.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which owns the Springdale building, will continue to use its press facilities for weekly publications and commercial printing. The building also will continue as a distribution center for the carriers of the daily newspaper.

"The space in Springdale is just far more than we need and this gives us the opportunity to get our staff all together," said Todd Nelson, president of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "It also creates an opportunity for a new business in Springdale to utilize the leased space."

Rusty Turner, editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said he's looking forward to having his full staff in the same building with the paper's other departments.

"We've been physically separated from management, the business office, the circulation department and advertising department for almost 10 years," Turner said. "While there are some advantages to the newsroom being more centrally located, we gave up a certain level of efficiency when we need to coordinate with other departments. This move will solve that problem. Plus, it gets more of the newsroom staff in the same place more often. That's also a good thing."

Most of the newsroom's employees who work in Springdale will be based out of the Fayetteville location. The remainder will work from the Bella Vista paper's office or from remote locations. No jobs are being eliminated because of the move.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which is owned by WEHCO Media, Inc., circulates in 12 counties in Northwest Arkansas. The paper also publishes six weekly newspapers distributed in Benton and Washington counties and McDonald County, Mo., as well as magazines and digital publications.

