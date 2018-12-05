My little grand daughter, who is 2 years old, is starting to sing the children's songs. Just the other day she started singing, "This Little Light of Mine."

This reminded me of Ephesians 5:8: "You are light in the Lord."

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, everyone was handed a flashlight to shine together with others as part of the opening ceremony. The collective dancing of flashlight beams was similar to what Paul had in mind when he wrote, "For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light." (Ephesians 5:8)

But this comparison is inadequate at one key point. A large crowd armed with flashlights lacks variety. Think of all the kinds of lights we have: common light bulbs, Christmas lights, camera flashes, search lights, spotlights, street lights, automobile headlights, emergency vehicle flashing lights, traffic lights, infrared and ultraviolet lights, laser beams with a thousand uses, and many more.

The Lord did not make us all flashlights, or all 60-watt bulbs. Just as there are legions of lights, so God enables us to shine in many ways. You don't have to shine the way your Christian friend shines. You are free to witness in ways consistent with how the Creator designed you.

In the days ahead, explore many ways to let your light shine, both now and throughout the year. Identify how many different ways you can shine Christ's light. Be in prayer with the Holy Spirit to help you discover what kind of light is within you and coordinate your shining with the other types of lights around me. Select those that match the way God designed you to shine.

All of us together, each empowered to shine in our own way, will fulfill Christ's promise: "You are the light of the world." (Matthew 5:14)

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 12/05/2018