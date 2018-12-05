TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

School Board members and school officials, along with city officials, construction and architect representatives were joined by students from kindergarten through 10th grade for the official groundbreaking of the new Pea Ridge High School. Students represent classes that will graduate from the new high school. They are Hank Konkler, kindergarten; Kennedy Blood, first grade; Linley Bowlin, second grade; Hudson Wilson, third grade; Kaden Brantley, fourth grade; Zaylee Warden, fifth grade; Parker Tillman, sixth grade; Isaac Cruz, seventh grade; Reilly Ingram, eighth grade; Kamree Dye, ninth grade; and Brody Carney, 10th grade.

